JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, 3M Co

- New Purchases: LW,
- Added Positions: BNDX, SCHF, SCHZ, VIG, VEA, VWO, LDOS, VTIP, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, SCHP, VTEB, VGSH, VTI, HD, VOO, VZ, WMT, T, BDX, D, LMT, PPG, PH, RTX,
- Sold Out: APD, MMM, UNP, PM, DTM,
For the details of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jbj+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 839,120 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,699,263 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 408,980 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,040,229 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 717,185 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.358700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.
