JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, 3M Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, 3M Co, Union Pacific Corp, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 839,120 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,699,263 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 408,980 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,040,229 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 717,185 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.358700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.