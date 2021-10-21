Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Baytex Energy Corp, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Crescent Point Energy Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: TIXT, DSGX, SM, SPT, MEOH, CVLG, LC, OPCH, FC, RGP, CPSI, GDYN, GPRO, OFIX, TMST, BTU, CARS, IRMD, LXFR, TWM, DXLG, METC, CATY, WIRE, M, MMSI, WTS, EXLS, AMBA, BHVN, CPLG, ASAN, BDC, DIOD, EVRI, GEF, KAI, OTTR, RELL, WCC, POR, KW, MXL, EVTC, LILAK, AMK, SITM, MCRI, MLI, IOSP, USIO, WLL, CDNA, WOW, IHRT, EOG, EXEL, LSPD, UPST, ABC, AZO, ADSK, BYD, CACI, CNA, CSL, CRVL, EHC, MSI, NDSN, ORI, QIPT, EPAM, JHG, DRVN, AMG, ACGL, HAL, ANTM, TNL, TW, IHY, ALYA, AMD, LAMR, UBA, FRBA, LBC, BIZD, AYI, CIX, CMT, DRI, DVN, DMLP, FRD, HRC, SPGI, MET, MCHP, PFG, RCMT, SMBC, SYPR, TZOO, MNTX, BWFG, SB, FTNT, MN, NOW, BRX, GDP, AMPY, RVI, MNRL, SRTY,

TIXT, DSGX, SM, SPT, MEOH, CVLG, LC, OPCH, FC, RGP, CPSI, GDYN, GPRO, OFIX, TMST, BTU, CARS, IRMD, LXFR, TWM, DXLG, METC, CATY, WIRE, M, MMSI, WTS, EXLS, AMBA, BHVN, CPLG, ASAN, BDC, DIOD, EVRI, GEF, KAI, OTTR, RELL, WCC, POR, KW, MXL, EVTC, LILAK, AMK, SITM, MCRI, MLI, IOSP, USIO, WLL, CDNA, WOW, IHRT, EOG, EXEL, LSPD, UPST, ABC, AZO, ADSK, BYD, CACI, CNA, CSL, CRVL, EHC, MSI, NDSN, ORI, QIPT, EPAM, JHG, DRVN, AMG, ACGL, HAL, ANTM, TNL, TW, IHY, ALYA, AMD, LAMR, UBA, FRBA, LBC, BIZD, AYI, CIX, CMT, DRI, DVN, DMLP, FRD, HRC, SPGI, MET, MCHP, PFG, RCMT, SMBC, SYPR, TZOO, MNTX, BWFG, SB, FTNT, MN, NOW, BRX, GDP, AMPY, RVI, MNRL, SRTY, Added Positions: BTEGF, BAM, CIGI, CNQ, CIXX, SD, SEAS, DSKE, CBT, AKR, ALKS, SHOP, GIL, PRTA, WCN, GIB, ENB, CVE, TECK, DLA, BCE, SPSC, SU, BDSI, OVV, QSR, III, PBH, HSII, OTEX, SCSC, ERO, RJF, EVR, MSCI, FTS, GS, TWTR, BRKR, BMY, GL, IRWD, MGA, SEIC, DE, FNKO, AMRX, STN, TU, WFG, MFC, APEN, BBW, AGS, ADES, AQN, V, VZ, FLMN, PGX, ISRG, SLF, SBUX, AEM, AXP, NKE, KO, BIIB, FONR, CIVB, FBIZ, COLM, CSCO, BHC, IPI, BSET, AMAT, ACN, SPFI, MMM, INTU, TECH, KLAC, MANH, NL, OLN, BIP, PEP, PFE, QCOM, RPT, SBAC, MA, CRM, TGT, TXN,

BTEGF, BAM, CIGI, CNQ, CIXX, SD, SEAS, DSKE, CBT, AKR, ALKS, SHOP, GIL, PRTA, WCN, GIB, ENB, CVE, TECK, DLA, BCE, SPSC, SU, BDSI, OVV, QSR, III, PBH, HSII, OTEX, SCSC, ERO, RJF, EVR, MSCI, FTS, GS, TWTR, BRKR, BMY, GL, IRWD, MGA, SEIC, DE, FNKO, AMRX, STN, TU, WFG, MFC, APEN, BBW, AGS, ADES, AQN, V, VZ, FLMN, PGX, ISRG, SLF, SBUX, AEM, AXP, NKE, KO, BIIB, FONR, CIVB, FBIZ, COLM, CSCO, BHC, IPI, BSET, AMAT, ACN, SPFI, MMM, INTU, TECH, KLAC, MANH, NL, OLN, BIP, PEP, PFE, QCOM, RPT, SBAC, MA, CRM, TGT, TXN, Reduced Positions: CPG, KGC, TD, CP, CLS, UFPI, OPRX, BMO, FNV, ATKR, MHO, RCKY, VRTV, BNS, OMI, GOLD, AOSL, CUBI, CM, EDUC, EME, EVC, BCC, ARCB, NTR, TFII, JEF, AGCO, HBIO, KLIC, LAWS, LOW, TJX, TMO, TGH, ALLE, HSKA, RS, R, TIPT, INOV, FSV, FRTA, CCRN, ERF, RCI, WPM, CROX, SFBS, BOOT, FLOW, DFIN, ANF, MATX, CPF, FCBC, LINC, PPBI, SAIA, SIG, VICR, VSH, RBNC, PBA, DOOR, SSTK, ECOM, MC, TSE, TRTN, DOMO, SONO, MRNA, AMZN, BAC, MTRN, BBQ, FELE, IPAR, JPM, LH, GDEN, MYGN, NFLX, ORCL, RUSHA, SGMS, STAA, HLIO, TTEC, THC, TXRH, WAT, TOWN, AIMC, XPEL, VRTS, MTSI, ZWS, GRP.U, VSTO, TEAM, NTLA, MEDP, AA, INSP, OBNK, SWAV, KTB, A, CVS, XEC, CTG, COST, DHR, XOM, IT, HPQ, HD, INTC, TBI, LSCC, LEE, MS, NAII, NATR, SWKS, SWN, STRT, TRI, UNH, PTMN, CGAU, AVGO, QNST, TSLA, ABBV, OMF, PYPL, NMRK, DBX, TENB, REZI,

CPG, KGC, TD, CP, CLS, UFPI, OPRX, BMO, FNV, ATKR, MHO, RCKY, VRTV, BNS, OMI, GOLD, AOSL, CUBI, CM, EDUC, EME, EVC, BCC, ARCB, NTR, TFII, JEF, AGCO, HBIO, KLIC, LAWS, LOW, TJX, TMO, TGH, ALLE, HSKA, RS, R, TIPT, INOV, FSV, FRTA, CCRN, ERF, RCI, WPM, CROX, SFBS, BOOT, FLOW, DFIN, ANF, MATX, CPF, FCBC, LINC, PPBI, SAIA, SIG, VICR, VSH, RBNC, PBA, DOOR, SSTK, ECOM, MC, TSE, TRTN, DOMO, SONO, MRNA, AMZN, BAC, MTRN, BBQ, FELE, IPAR, JPM, LH, GDEN, MYGN, NFLX, ORCL, RUSHA, SGMS, STAA, HLIO, TTEC, THC, TXRH, WAT, TOWN, AIMC, XPEL, VRTS, MTSI, ZWS, GRP.U, VSTO, TEAM, NTLA, MEDP, AA, INSP, OBNK, SWAV, KTB, A, CVS, XEC, CTG, COST, DHR, XOM, IT, HPQ, HD, INTC, TBI, LSCC, LEE, MS, NAII, NATR, SWKS, SWN, STRT, TRI, UNH, PTMN, CGAU, AVGO, QNST, TSLA, ABBV, OMF, PYPL, NMRK, DBX, TENB, REZI, Sold Out: EEMS, BECN, APPS, COWN, CYH, ACBI, SNBR, HEAR, HI, ECHO, FFWM, NX, BCOV, PJT, FBC, HMST, CWH, VIVO, SIBN, HMTV, TUP, SMTS, EBS, ODC, ORN, DNLI, ASYS, SAFM, PLCE, PFC, FFIN, TGNA, UMBF, UCBI, CADE, MBIN, SSP, FCF, PCH, TCBK, CSOD, KOS, GRWG, ORGO, LASR, BRKS, CHDN, DAR, FORM, GFF, FUL, SGC, TWI, CENTA, SITE, REVG, YMAB, NODK, AME, AN, CLH, CGNX, F, GRMN, GGG, HRB, KEY, MAN, ROP, WY, FAF, HCA, ACHC, NLY, BC, GNTX, HOG, NEM, OSK, NVT, TGB, RNDB, NOTV, C, ELA, ELA, WSBF, ASB, BCBP, CVU, COF, CAT, SCHW, CVGI, CULP, CW, GPX, GILD, GHL, HLF, IBCP, MRK, OSBC, PHM, RCII, SGU, SYKE, UTHR, VGR, WFC, EBAY, PRIM, CAI, BPY, CDK, PVBC, HPE, FBK, GPMT, MEC, RAAC, NABL,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baytex Energy Corp, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, sells Crescent Point Energy Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owns 552 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillsdale+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 24,813 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Baytex Energy Corp (BTEGF) - 11,141,900 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1078.04% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 427,045 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.17% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 274,892 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 310,109 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $36.97, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 393,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.46 and $86.25, with an estimated average price of $75.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 120,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 238,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.07 and $48.13, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.71 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 196,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Baytex Energy Corp by 1078.04%. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $1.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.312000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 11,141,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 384.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 271,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 19275.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.04 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $126.85. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 76.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 615,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CI Financial Corp by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $19.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,086,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 7543.48%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 527,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $63, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $51.85.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.08.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $24.39.