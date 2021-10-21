Kinloch Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF

- New Purchases: VGT, VHT,
- Added Positions: FPE, IBM, ABBV, ED, WBA, KMB, XOM, O, FRT, CVX, LEG, KO, BEN, RTX, SYY, T, PEP, JNJ, PBCT, MO, PM, ADM, PG, WMT, CINF, AFL, MMM, MCD, ATO, GPC, GD, CAH, NUE, TROW, ESS, EMR, TGT, ABT, IEF, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, VNQ, SPY, VOO, PFG, AAPL, JPM, PTLC,
- Sold Out: VOX, VFH, VIS, VAW, VDE, HD, MDLZ,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 42,638 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 27,476 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 226,117 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 74,585 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 8,254 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $427.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.08%. The holding were 42,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $253.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.731000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $139.05 and $150.28, with an estimated average price of $144.96.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51.Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $172.22 and $188.21, with an estimated average price of $180.96.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.
