Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kinloch Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kinloch Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinloch Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Kinloch Capital, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kinloch Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinloch+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kinloch Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 42,638 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 27,476 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 226,117 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 74,585 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 8,254 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $427.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.08%. The holding were 42,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $253.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.731000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $139.05 and $150.28, with an estimated average price of $144.96.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51.

Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $172.22 and $188.21, with an estimated average price of $180.96.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kinloch Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kinloch Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kinloch Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kinloch Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kinloch Capital, LLC keeps buying
