M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC Buys Levi Strauss, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Levi Strauss, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q3, M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,777,136 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 865,475 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 145,453 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 242,514 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,824 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 865,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 74,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.327700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.