Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF

- New Purchases: KNG, FNY, AIRR, FPXI, BIZD, GRID, MRNA,
- Added Positions: HYEM, FPX, MOAT, BLOK, BRG, AMZN, JPST, GBIL,
- Reduced Positions: EMLP, SCHG, GEM, FDL, AFIN, TSLA,
- Sold Out: FTCS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Omega Group, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 91,285 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG) - 185,432 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 130,193 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 96,664 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET (AIRR) - 151,411 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 185,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 96,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET (AIRR)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 151,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 87,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 204,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 28,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.
