Alpha Omega Group, Inc. Buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET, First Trust International IPO ETF, VanEck BDC Income ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Alpha Omega Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 91,285 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG) - 185,432 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 130,193 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 96,664 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET (AIRR) - 151,411 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 185,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 96,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 151,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 87,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 204,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 28,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.