Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

New Purchases: VCIT, JMBS, TOLZ, DBAW, JAAA, NANR, MLPX, CHWY, HYLB, LUV, IVW, IVOG, MET, USSG, SONY, ASML, IVE, EW, BBD,

VCIT, JMBS, TOLZ, DBAW, JAAA, NANR, MLPX, CHWY, HYLB, LUV, IVW, IVOG, MET, USSG, SONY, ASML, IVE, EW, BBD, Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, VONV, VONG, HYD, SPY, IGF, GUNR, DKNG, AGG, VBR, VBK, AAPL, MSFT, IWF, HD, GSK, ACN, CSCO, NVS, JPM, LIN, MMC, MCD, MDT, MRK, BLK, NEE, DEO, NVDA, PYPL, SPGI, BRK.B, TSLA, TXN, BAC, GOOGL, CAT, CVS, CB, ISRG, HLT, CMCSA, FB, SPG, YUM, GD, SBUX, XLK, DHR, TMO, WTRG, AMGN, FANG, ADBE, ABT, GIS, QCOM, PG, NKE, INTC, NFLX, MS, IPG, MU, INTU, CHTR, CDW, LLY, KSU,

IEFA, IEMG, VONV, VONG, HYD, SPY, IGF, GUNR, DKNG, AGG, VBR, VBK, AAPL, MSFT, IWF, HD, GSK, ACN, CSCO, NVS, JPM, LIN, MMC, MCD, MDT, MRK, BLK, NEE, DEO, NVDA, PYPL, SPGI, BRK.B, TSLA, TXN, BAC, GOOGL, CAT, CVS, CB, ISRG, HLT, CMCSA, FB, SPG, YUM, GD, SBUX, XLK, DHR, TMO, WTRG, AMGN, FANG, ADBE, ABT, GIS, QCOM, PG, NKE, INTC, NFLX, MS, IPG, MU, INTU, CHTR, CDW, LLY, KSU, Reduced Positions: ACWX, PAYC, CRM, ENB, UBER, MDLZ, AMAT, WPM, TJX, EBND, IBM, ING, LYG, EOG, TSM, BMY, AMZN, NTES, GM, PEP, GLW, TEF, ASX,

ACWX, PAYC, CRM, ENB, UBER, MDLZ, AMAT, WPM, TJX, EBND, IBM, ING, LYG, EOG, TSM, BMY, AMZN, NTES, GM, PEP, GLW, TEF, ASX, Sold Out: PTON, GOLD, TAK, WATT, RDS.A, RETA, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Energous Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aaron+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 470,852 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.81% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 418,256 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 417,014 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.95% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 416,868 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,864 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 141,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 196,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.16 and $47.34, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 90,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.68 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $33.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 119,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.84 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 470,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 416,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 417,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $69.81 and $75.1, with an estimated average price of $72.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 418,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 49.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 219,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 294.15%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $452.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 14,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Energous Corp. The sale prices were between $2.07 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.39.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100 and $143.02, with an estimated average price of $117.47.