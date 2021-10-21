Logo
United Bank Buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, General Dynamics Corp, BlackRock Inc, sells Merck Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank. As of 2021Q3, United Bank owns 161 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED BANK
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 569,232 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 305,476 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 767,059 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,474 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,483 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

United Bank initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $144.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 68,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

United Bank initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 244,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

United Bank initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $206.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 47,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

United Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $902.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

United Bank initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

United Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

United Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 574.36%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 58,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

United Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

United Bank added to a holding in CSX Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

United Bank added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

United Bank sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1.

Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

United Bank sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71.

Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

United Bank sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59.

Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

United Bank sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

United Bank sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

United Bank sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED BANK. Also check out:

1. UNITED BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNITED BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNITED BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNITED BANK keeps buying
