United Bank Buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: DGX, VIAC, GD, BLK, GE, BND, PEBO, AMAT, ADMS,
- Added Positions: TXN, SCHP, VTI, CSX, UNP, USB, CLX, PG, AMGN, ED, AMZN, PEP, PYPL, NVDA, NSC, MO, BMY, CVS, HD, DE, UNH, AXP, TGT, CARR, RTX, LMT, DOW, OTIS, HON, IBM, NFLX, MA,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, D, VO, IRM, VUG, VTV, DOV, EMR, IJH, BRK.B, ITW, TSM, PFE, GOOG, MMM, MDY, NEE, CHTR, ADP, SPGI, LOW, DVY, DIS, ARKK, VB,
- Sold Out: HRL, PACB, WFG, ARRY, ASND, FDX, CP, ICE, PFBI,
These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED BANK
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 569,232 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 305,476 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 767,059 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,474 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,483 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
United Bank initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $144.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 68,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
United Bank initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 244,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
United Bank initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $206.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 47,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
United Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $902.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
United Bank initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
United Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
United Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 574.36%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 58,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
United Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
United Bank added to a holding in CSX Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
United Bank added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
United Bank sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1.Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
United Bank sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71.Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
United Bank sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
United Bank sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
United Bank sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
United Bank sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.
