United Bank Buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: DGX, VIAC, GD, BLK, GE, BND, PEBO, AMAT, ADMS,

DGX, VIAC, GD, BLK, GE, BND, PEBO, AMAT, ADMS, Added Positions: TXN, SCHP, VTI, CSX, UNP, USB, CLX, PG, AMGN, ED, AMZN, PEP, PYPL, NVDA, NSC, MO, BMY, CVS, HD, DE, UNH, AXP, TGT, CARR, RTX, LMT, DOW, OTIS, HON, IBM, NFLX, MA,

TXN, SCHP, VTI, CSX, UNP, USB, CLX, PG, AMGN, ED, AMZN, PEP, PYPL, NVDA, NSC, MO, BMY, CVS, HD, DE, UNH, AXP, TGT, CARR, RTX, LMT, DOW, OTIS, HON, IBM, NFLX, MA, Reduced Positions: MRK, D, VO, IRM, VUG, VTV, DOV, EMR, IJH, BRK.B, ITW, TSM, PFE, GOOG, MMM, MDY, NEE, CHTR, ADP, SPGI, LOW, DVY, DIS, ARKK, VB,

MRK, D, VO, IRM, VUG, VTV, DOV, EMR, IJH, BRK.B, ITW, TSM, PFE, GOOG, MMM, MDY, NEE, CHTR, ADP, SPGI, LOW, DVY, DIS, ARKK, VB, Sold Out: HRL, PACB, WFG, ARRY, ASND, FDX, CP, ICE, PFBI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quest Diagnostics Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, General Dynamics Corp, BlackRock Inc, sells Merck Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank. As of 2021Q3, United Bank owns 161 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 569,232 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 305,476 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 767,059 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,474 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,483 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

United Bank initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $144.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 68,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 244,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $206.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 47,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $902.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 574.36%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 58,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank added to a holding in CSX Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Bank sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1.

United Bank sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71.

United Bank sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59.

United Bank sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

United Bank sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

United Bank sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.