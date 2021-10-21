Colony Family Offices, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

- Added Positions: IJR, VTIP, EEM, SCHC,
- Reduced Positions: DFUS, SPY, BND, VIG, CRIS, VEA, VNQ, FQAL, EFA, IVV, VV,
- Sold Out: AAPL, AMZN, AMJ, ARKG,
For the details of Colony Family Offices, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+family+offices%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Colony Family Offices, LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 1,019,485 shares, 30.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 749,392 shares, 24.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 444,118 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 164,950 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.29%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 103,822 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 164,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $40.41 and $44.08, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.088800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $17.96.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.
