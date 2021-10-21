Colony Family Offices, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

Added Positions: IJR, VTIP, EEM, SCHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Family Offices, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Colony Family Offices, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Colony Family Offices, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+family+offices%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 1,019,485 shares, 30.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 749,392 shares, 24.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 444,118 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 164,950 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.29% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 103,822 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 164,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $40.41 and $44.08, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.088800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $17.96.

Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.