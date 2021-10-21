Logo
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Nat

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+view+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,107 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,452 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  3. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 439,163 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) - 401,356 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 63,779 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.227700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 439,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 401,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 373,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 344,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 313,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.864500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 197.60%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $452.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.183000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Sold Out: Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $18.4 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.8.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.16 and $193.41, with an estimated average price of $178.97.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC keeps buying
