William Marsh Rice University Buys Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Pinterest Inc, Sells Elliott Opportunity II Corp, RAPT Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Pinterest Inc, sells Elliott Opportunity II Corp, RAPT Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Marsh Rice University. As of 2021Q3, William Marsh Rice University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 780,053 shares, 53.16% of the total portfolio. Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 36.34% of the total portfolio. Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW) - 2,450,000 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 15,179 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW WS) - 612,500 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.

William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.86 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $33.07.