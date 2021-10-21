William Marsh Rice University Buys Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Pinterest Inc, Sells Elliott Opportunity II Corp, RAPT Therapeutics Inc

For the details of William Marsh Rice University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/william+marsh+rice+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of William Marsh Rice University
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 780,053 shares, 53.16% of the total portfolio.
- Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 36.34% of the total portfolio.
- Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW) - 2,450,000 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 15,179 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW WS) - 612,500 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW.U)
William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT)
William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.86 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $33.07.
