Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc Buys Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust RBA Quality Income

- New Purchases: AUPH, TLT, DMTK, SAVA, VIXY, MRNS, FYC, AVXL, VONG, RFL, FDT, AMED, FDVV, SCZ, IAI, ARMK, KMX, GUNR, GEF.B, HCA, SHYG, LNC, VOX, NFRA, EWW, IWX, MNTS, NFG, NUSC, RGEN, SPD, QQD, LIVN, RCL, BIO, CVNA, DFAU, EQT, ECL, EXPE, FNF, PBW, EWC, TLH, IAT, IWY, JBLU, KR, MSCI, MARA, MCY, MPWR, NWSA, RCI, SHM, TLRY, TLRY, WST, WY, TEAM, BLL, AI, CBRE, CDNS, CHY, CTLT, COMS, DOCN, DT, EOG, EXP, AMOM, FUTY, FXN, EMLP, ROBT, FLR, FUBO, BUG, DRIV, GSLC, IEX, PDBC, IWR, IYF, IYE, MBB, REM, LEN, ASG, LYV, MNKD, NWBI, ON, OKE, ORCC, OPP, TTD, URI, VCR, VBR, NCLH, SAN, GNLN,
- Added Positions: IHI, AMZN, MTUM, ISTB, CDC, RDVY, ABBV, XMLV, IEFA, XOM, FTSL, IWP, FTC, QQQ, MSFT, IWS, PYPL, VTV, CRM, ARKK, IVV, AMGN, FEP, IEMG, ADI, DAL, DIS, HD, NVDA, WHR, ARKW, FTSM, IWM, UPS, VXF, ARKG, ARKF, ADBE, WIZ, BP, BAC, BERY, STZ, DRI, FB, QYLD, IWF, IJR, DSI, ESGD, MRNA, GLD, VUG, V, ARKQ, BRK.B, COST, D, LMBS, BSCN, BSCM, AGG, EEM, SHY, IWN, DGRO, MRK, NEE, PENN, SPY, LUV, TSLA, UNH, VIG, BSV, VB, TEL, ABT, ALK, GOOG, GOOGL, MO, AAL, SAM, BMY, CVS, CAH, CAT, CMG, CSCO, FDN, FIXD, GM, GS, IFF, INTU, BSCO, IAU, ITOT, TIP, IJH, IWO, JNJ, KMI, EL, LUMN, MGM, MAR, MLM, MA, MU, NFLX, NHF, NKE, DIA, SMG, SQ, TFC, UNP, SMOG, VEA, VYM, VYMI, VOO, VOE, VO, VTI, WMT, WWW, NXPI, ATVI, APD, ANTM, APO, AZN, ADSK, ADP, BBY, BX, BA, BSX, CI, CCL, CHGG, CVX, CTAS, C, KO, COP, CRWD, DHR, DEO, DFUS, DFS, DG, DOW, EMR, ETSY, ES, FSK, FDX, FNCL, FIDU, FTEC, FIS, FXH, FXZ, FXL, CIBR, FMF, FAAR, FIVE, FLT, QDEF, F, FTV, GD, GILD, HON, HUM, IDXX, ICE, IBM, RSP, VRP, IGE, IGV, IBB, IWD, EMB, MUB, GOVT, SUSC, IBML, IBMK, BGRN, J, KLAC, KHC, LVS, LMT, LOW, LULU, MRVL, MTCH, NEM, NSC, ORCL, OSTK, PPL, PEP, PM, PSX, MINT, PINS, POOL, TROW, QCOM, QS, RTX, RBLX, SPGI, XRT, XLV, XLE, XLK, XLU, NOW, SHW, SNAP, SO, SBUX, TJX, TSM, TGT, TXN, RORO, TWTR, UBER, VXUS, MGK, MGC, VWO, VDC, VEEV, VNQ, VZ, VRSK, VIAC, WEC, DGRW, GCC, LIN, MDT, CB, AFL, AMLP, ASX, AA, ALGN, ALLY, SNUG, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMP, YYY, MT, ARCC, AN, BCE, BOH, BK, GOLD, BDX, BYND, BFK, BTZ, BTI, AVGO, CME, CARR, CHWY, CHD, CINF, CLF, CDE, CTSH, CL, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, CBRL, CMI, DBEM, DNP, DTE, DXCM, DUK, NUSI, FIVG, ECC, EVT, ETG, ETW, EBAY, EIX, EW, EA, FDS, FSTA, FENY, FHLC, FREL, FPF, EDOW, QCLN, FEX, FXD, FSD, FV, AIRR, LEGR, FISV, FE, FCX, GUT, GPC, GSK, GPN, DIV, SDIV, RYLD, EAF, HPQ, HSY, HPE, HBAN, ITW, ILMN, IP, ISRG, RTM, EWCO, SPHD, DVY, IYC, IYW, EFG, HDV, QUAL, IXUS, IBMJ, JEPI, KKR, KYN, K, LPLA, LHX, LDOS, USA, LAD, MDC, MMD, MPC, MKTX, MAS, MELI, MCHP, MUFG, NIO, NOK, NOC, NUE, NMZ, ORLY, OXY, PNC, PTNQ, PH, PBR, PCI, REGL, SMDV, PSEC, PRLB, PRU, PEG, RPM, REGN, REKR, RIO, ROP, ROST, RY, KCE, SSNC, SIVB, BRW, SNY, SCHW, SSP, SCU, SEE, XLB, XLY, XLI, SWKS, SDC, SNA, SNOW, SOFI, SOFI, SWK, STM, EDF, SUN, SYY, TCHP, TEF, TEI, MMM, TTE, TWLO, ULTA, VLO, GDX, RTH, VOOV, BLV, BND, BNDX, VGT, VONV, VMBS, VCIT, VOT, VBK, NCZ, VMW, VOD, WM, EMD, WMPN, WMB, DOO, WDAY, ZBRA, ZBH, ZTS, ZS, ALLE, ETN, IVZ, STX, TT, ALC, ASML, LYB,
- Reduced Positions: FVD, DDIV, BABA, WYNN, FEM, ICSH, T, ABNB, BSCL, SLV, USMV, XBI, TMO, VFC, VGSH, VSTO, COF, FTXL, GNRC, IBDM, SMMV, USHY, NVS, PLTR, PSTG, SY, IIVI, BLOK, BLK, CII, CSX, PAVE, USIG, JBI, JBI, RMD, VCSH, JCI, AMD, BIDU, BIIB, BOE, CHI, CLX, COIN, CMCSA, DFAC, DKNG, FVAL, GIS, BKLN, IEF, EFA, IGSB, LRCX, MDLZ, MS, MSI, OXLC, PPG, PTLC, PTON, QRVO, RCII, ROKU, SCHO, SI, SONY, SOLN, SOYB, UL, WFC, XLNX, YUM, ZM, ADNT, AXTA, ACN, A, AEE, AWK, AMAT, ANET, AXON, AZUL, RA, CRL, RQI, CMPS, ED, FANG, APPS, DLTR, DPZ, EQNR, EVR, EXAS, EXPD, FDIS, FCOM, FDL, FBT, QQEW, QTEC, FXO, FGD, FYX, NXTG, FYT, FTXN, FEI, FPE, FTLS, FTHY, FTNT, FOXA, FT, GDV, AJG, GGN, MOMO, HLT, HII, INFY, ING, PWV, PCY, JKE, IVW, IJJ, IYR, JKF, ICLN, HYG, ESGU, BBJP, JD, PHG, LH, MCK, MET, MNST, MCO, NWL, NVO, BXMX, JHB, OGN, OTIS, PTMC, PAYX, PHK, NOBL, PHM, RJF, ROK, RDS.A, CWB, SPIP, SPMD, MDY, JNK, SCHB, XLP, SRE, SQM, SNPS, TMUS, TDOC, TM, TRV, USB, ANGL, SMH, VOOG, BIV, VNQI, VT, VHT, VGIT, VRTX, IAE, WBA, DMO, WDC, WIT, DGS, EPS, XEL, XYL, YETI, ZNGA, DB, NBRV, GRMN, FLEX,
- Sold Out: FTCS, HYLS, SONO, XOP, SU, INMD, STNE, PNW, PBA, WORK, DIM, DHI, JAZZ, USCR, SRAC, LGIH, BAH, FTDR, SPT, BCO, MXIM, WU, NUAN, SPCE, NTLA, ALXN, FMAT, WTRG, 9DA, ENB, DXC, SCHP, BIGC, BHP, PNR, BF.B, PGR, IBUY, TER, DGX, AON, SPOT, DECK, MTD, STEM, OPK, NNDM, WPRT, NRZ, CRON, ARR, PWFL, OCSL, SQQQ, NMCO, EOLS, FSR, DDD, GTE, JOB, CERS, GSV, TMDI, OESX, CHS, FLNT, ORTX, XPL, GNUS, UEC, SNMP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 764,623 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,530 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,049 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,346 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 85,658 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 801,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $142.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 74,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 150,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $135.3, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $28.56, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 139,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 681.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 106,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 62,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 193.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 109,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd by 159.92%. The purchase prices were between $63.07 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $65.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 86,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.417500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 77,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48.Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $36.1.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91.
