Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc Buys Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust RBA Quality Income

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, DermTech Inc, Cassava Sciences Inc, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust RBA Quality Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc owns 910 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestra+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 764,623 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,530 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,049 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,346 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 85,658 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 801,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $142.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 74,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 150,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $135.3, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $28.56, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 139,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 681.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 106,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 62,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 193.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 109,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd by 159.92%. The purchase prices were between $63.07 and $66.79, with an estimated average price of $65.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 86,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.417500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 77,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91.