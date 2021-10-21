Tufton Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Olin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tufton Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Olin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tufton Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Olin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tufton Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Tufton Capital Management owns 125 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tufton Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tufton+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tufton Capital Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,964 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,539 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 101,931 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 125,327 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,114 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1201.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 95,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $277.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tufton Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Tufton Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tufton Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tufton Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tufton Capital Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider