Tufton Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Olin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: WBA,
- Added Positions: CSCO, AMZN, TSM, LMT, NSC, MMM, TJX, VZ, DIS, WFC, AMT, STZ, EPD, BA, CRM, IVV, BSX, MDT, UNP, PINS, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, OLN, MSFT, GOOG, T, ABT, AAPL, ADP, ABBV, QCOM, PLD, PM, INTC, PEP, NXPI, RTX, CB, CL, XOM, VWO, SPY, OGN, CARR, COF, DUK, WMT, GOOGL, SYY, IBM, FDX, TROW, VEA, PFE,
- Sold Out: LEG, BABA, EFAV,
For the details of Tufton Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tufton+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tufton Capital Management
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,964 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,539 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 101,931 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 125,327 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,114 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1201.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 95,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $277.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tufton Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Tufton Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tufton Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tufton Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tufton Capital Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment