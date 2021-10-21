Tufton Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Olin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: WBA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Olin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tufton Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Tufton Capital Management owns 125 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,964 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,539 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Target Corp (TGT) - 101,931 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 125,327 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,114 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Tufton Capital Management initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1201.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 95,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tufton Capital Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $277.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Tufton Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65.