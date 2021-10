Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2021Q3, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 1025 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+avenue+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 5,307,706 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.29% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,031,647 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 5,677,365 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 4,544,481 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 2,254,980 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.35%

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 87,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.95 and $130.77, with an estimated average price of $119.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $267.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $274.76 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $285.18. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.559700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1257.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,908,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.861900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 5,307,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3221.20%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 743,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $109.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,254,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 111,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 596,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $60.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.96 and $96.81, with an estimated average price of $95.64.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $3.38.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.79.