LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walmart Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Amgen Inc, Oracle Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: GE, CIBR, PHYS,
- Added Positions: GS, WMT, CVS, MSFT, VLUE, MTUM, ROP, QUAL, EMR, VEA, RTX, ABBV, SHW, XLE, USMV, PEP, MDT, BLK, BAC, CSX, BSV, GLD, MMM, PG, MO, QQQ, CVX, IJR, JNJ, TROW, EEMV, NEE, LYB, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, T, AAPL, SDY, DHR, VYMI, VBR, IWM, KMB, DIS, EEM, VZ, FB, APD, WFC, LLY, EOG, CSCO, CAT, SEE,
- Sold Out: ORCL, BP, SPG,
These are the top 5 holdings of LS Investment Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,663 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 92,558 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,381 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 98,654 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,949 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.437000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 67.98%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 868.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $146.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08.
