LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walmart Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Amgen Inc, Oracle Corp, AT&T Inc

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walmart Inc, General Electric Co, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, sells Amgen Inc, Oracle Corp, AT&T Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LS Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, LS Investment Advisors, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,663 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 92,558 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,381 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 98,654 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,949 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.437000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 67.98%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 868.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $146.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08.