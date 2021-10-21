Logo
LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walmart Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Amgen Inc, Oracle Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company LS Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Walmart Inc, General Electric Co, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, sells Amgen Inc, Oracle Corp, AT&T Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LS Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, LS Investment Advisors, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LS Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ls+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LS Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,663 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 92,558 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,381 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 98,654 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,949 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.437000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 67.98%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 868.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $146.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of LS Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. LS Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LS Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LS Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LS Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
