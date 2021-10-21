Sib Llc Buys FIGS Inc, Sells Francescas Holdings Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Sib Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FIGS Inc, sells Francescas Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sib Llc. As of 2021Q3, Sib Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of SIB LLC
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 87,305 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,631 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 216,316 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio.
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 110,707 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 313,639 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio.
Sib Llc initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 90,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Francescas Holdings Corp (FRANQ)
Sib Llc sold out a holding in Francescas Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.37, with an estimated average price of $0.27.
