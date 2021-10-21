Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Environmental Services ETF, iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF

New Purchases: EMIF, EVX, GRID, HAP, NLR, PAVE, HTOO, MLPX, NANR, PIO, SLX,

EMIF, EVX, GRID, HAP, NLR, PAVE, HTOO, MLPX, NANR, PIO, SLX, Added Positions: VWO, VB, EWH, FXI, VGK, EWZ, EWY, EWS, ECH, EWW, EWP, EWA, EWM, EWT, EZA, INDA, THD, XLB, EWC, RSX, SCHH, XLY, ACWV, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLV, VIG, SPLV, KXI, IXN, IXJ, FCEL, EWK, EPU,

VWO, VB, EWH, FXI, VGK, EWZ, EWY, EWS, ECH, EWW, EWP, EWA, EWM, EWT, EZA, INDA, THD, XLB, EWC, RSX, SCHH, XLY, ACWV, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLV, VIG, SPLV, KXI, IXN, IXJ, FCEL, EWK, EPU, Reduced Positions: EMB, VO, EPI, TIP, MCHI, LQD, HYG, EWJ, AMLP, MBB, JNK, EIS, TAN, ASHR, EWQ, EWN, XLU, PBW, PHO, PLUG, PRF, REMX, RXI, RYN, SDIV, SDY, XOP, MXI, URA, VBR, VNQI, AGG, VTV, WIP, WOOD, WY, XLP, EEMV, ICLN, DWX, DGS, DEM, EXI, FAN, FGD, FPI, GNR, GUNR, CTT, ICE, MOO, IDV, IGF, IXC, IXG, CBOE, JXI, LAND, LIN, BLDP, BEP, BE,

EMB, VO, EPI, TIP, MCHI, LQD, HYG, EWJ, AMLP, MBB, JNK, EIS, TAN, ASHR, EWQ, EWN, XLU, PBW, PHO, PLUG, PRF, REMX, RXI, RYN, SDIV, SDY, XOP, MXI, URA, VBR, VNQI, AGG, VTV, WIP, WOOD, WY, XLP, EEMV, ICLN, DWX, DGS, DEM, EXI, FAN, FGD, FPI, GNR, GUNR, CTT, ICE, MOO, IDV, IGF, IXC, IXG, CBOE, JXI, LAND, LIN, BLDP, BEP, BE, Sold Out: GDX, GDXJ, PICK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Environmental Services ETF, iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, VanEck Natural Resources ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2021Q3, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 131 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millburn Ridgefield Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millburn+ridgefield+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 921,716 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 795,371 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,330,893 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 385,818 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $53.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Environmental Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $137.8 and $150.26, with an estimated average price of $144.91. The stock is now traded at around $152.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.53 and $46.85, with an estimated average price of $45.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 143.90%. The purchase prices were between $83.44 and $89.6, with an estimated average price of $86.49. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.97 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $61.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.982300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $193.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $37.42 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $40.42 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $44.95.