Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Environmental Services ETF, iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Environmental Services ETF, iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Millburn Ridgefield Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Environmental Services ETF, iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru, VanEck Natural Resources ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2021Q3, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 131 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millburn Ridgefield Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millburn+ridgefield+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Millburn Ridgefield Corp
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 921,716 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 795,371 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,330,893 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 385,818 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd (EMIF)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Ix Fd. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $53.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Environmental Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $137.8 and $150.26, with an estimated average price of $144.91. The stock is now traded at around $152.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in VanEck Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.53 and $46.85, with an estimated average price of $45.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 143.90%. The purchase prices were between $83.44 and $89.6, with an estimated average price of $86.49. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.97 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $61.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.982300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $193.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $37.42 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $40.42 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $44.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Millburn Ridgefield Corp. Also check out:

1. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Millburn Ridgefield Corp keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider