First American Trust, Fsb Buys SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Gold Trust, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Comerica Inc

- New Purchases: LGLV, IAU, NEE, EQIX, MELI, HYD, PM, IVV, MGK, MTUM, MO, VO, XLU, XLV, BBEU, MDLZ, CVMCA, IEMG, HASI, USB, SPHB,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ULTA, BKNG, ALK, FAF, PWZ, GOOGL, MSFT, CMF, VGSH, LQD, AAPL, VCIT, NEM, FB, MUB, WFC, V, JPM, VTEB, KO, IQV, BSX, HON, HST, VOT, ANTM, NVO, SUB, ABT, ORCL, CVS, PYPL, CAT, OEF, LLY, PFE, MRVL, IVZ, SBUX, NXPI, GS, CMCSA, DIS, TMO, QCOM, PG, SPR, WMT, VNQ, J, FLT, CVX, NOW, SRCL, GOOG, SLB, SPY, ATVI, IEF, TAP, ALGN, ADBE, IWD, ABBV, PFF, UNH, INTC, HD, XOM, CSCO, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: DVY, VOE, CMA, EOG, COF, LEA, DE, EMR, DLTR, WDC, STLD, PID, VBR, XPO, TSLA, VBK, CEV, JNK, COST, T, VEU, SPHQ, EFG, EFA, DFAC, ZTS, BX, VZ, PEP, NVDA, MRK, JNJ,
- Sold Out: CFG, DD, FDX, IVE, RSP, IVOL, VB, CRM, WY, BMY, XLB, XLE, ASML, TTD,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,667 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,822 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,933 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 230,545 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 173,314 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $142.07, with an estimated average price of $137.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.574500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 128,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 435,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 155,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $808.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1597.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 80.28%. The purchase prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2413.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 78,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 146.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $28.3, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.561000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 110.73%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.
