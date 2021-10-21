First American Trust, Fsb Buys SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Gold Trust, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Comerica Inc

New Purchases: LGLV, IAU, NEE, EQIX, MELI, HYD, PM, IVV, MGK, MTUM, MO, VO, XLU, XLV, BBEU, MDLZ, CVMCA, IEMG, HASI, USB, SPHB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Gold Trust, NextEra Energy Inc, Equinix Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Comerica Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Trust, Fsb. As of 2021Q3, First American Trust, Fsb owns 155 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,667 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,822 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,933 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 230,545 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 173,314 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $142.07, with an estimated average price of $137.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.574500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 128,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 435,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 155,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $808.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1597.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 80.28%. The purchase prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2413.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 78,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 146.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $28.3, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.561000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 110.73%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1.

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.