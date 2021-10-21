First American Trust, Fsb Buys SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Gold Trust, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Comerica Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First American Trust, Fsb Buys SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Gold Trust, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Comerica Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First American Trust, Fsb (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Gold Trust, NextEra Energy Inc, Equinix Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Comerica Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Trust, Fsb. As of 2021Q3, First American Trust, Fsb owns 155 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+american+trust%2C+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,667 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,822 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,933 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 230,545 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 173,314 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $142.07, with an estimated average price of $137.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.574500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 128,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 435,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 155,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $808.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 9,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1597.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 80.28%. The purchase prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2413.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 78,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 146.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $28.3, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.561000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 112,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 110.73%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB. Also check out:

1. FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider