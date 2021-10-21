Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Deere, Cerner Corp

New Purchases: FFEB, FAUG, DIAL, PKB, IAI, LRCX, TMO, VRTX, DHR, SHOP, IBDO, AXP, CDW, SYF, PAYC, CARR, LPLA, NUE, JLL, HPQ, AVB, AON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Invesco Dynamic Buildingnstruction ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Deere, Cerner Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Diamond Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Great Diamond Partners, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 107,488 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,948 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 29,711 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 126,361 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,540 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 103,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 99,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.22 and $110.28, with an estimated average price of $104.91. The stock is now traded at around $112.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $550.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 96,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2843.415500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 65.90%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $443.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $82.58 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $87.18.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.