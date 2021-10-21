Logo
Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Deere, Cerner Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Great Diamond Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Invesco Dynamic Buildingnstruction ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Deere, Cerner Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Diamond Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Great Diamond Partners, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Great Diamond Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+diamond+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Great Diamond Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 107,488 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,948 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 29,711 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 126,361 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,540 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 103,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 99,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.22 and $110.28, with an estimated average price of $104.91. The stock is now traded at around $112.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $550.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 96,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2843.415500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 65.90%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $443.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $82.58 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $87.18.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Great Diamond Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Great Diamond Partners, LLC keeps buying
