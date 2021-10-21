Logo
Efficient Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Efficient Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Efficient Advisors, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Efficient Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/efficient+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Efficient Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 771,376 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 516,245 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.09%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 304,477 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.32%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 804,001 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.37%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 692,600 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.17%
New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $164.95 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $171.99. The stock is now traded at around $178.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 160,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac (TLTD)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $73.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.634000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 268,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $35.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 155,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til (TLTE)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til. The purchase prices were between $58.95 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.134600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 65,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.17%. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 692,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 699,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $415.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 113,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 210,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.53%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $142.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 352,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 516,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Efficient Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $32.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Efficient Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Efficient Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Efficient Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Efficient Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Efficient Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
