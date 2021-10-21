Efficient Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF

New Purchases: TILT, TLTD, WTMF, TLTE, DFAC, DFUS, DFAS, ROOF,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Efficient Advisors, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 771,376 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 516,245 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.09% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 304,477 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.32% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 804,001 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.37% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 692,600 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.17%

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $164.95 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $171.99. The stock is now traded at around $178.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 160,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $73.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.634000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 268,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $35.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 155,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til. The purchase prices were between $58.95 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.134600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 65,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.17%. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 692,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 699,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $415.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 113,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 210,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.53%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $142.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 352,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 516,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Efficient Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $32.11.