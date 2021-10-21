Goodman Financial CORP Buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Albemarle Corp, Southern Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: FLTR, ECHO, BSCN, ABM, WDC,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, ABM Industries Inc, Western Digital Corp, sells Albemarle Corp, Southern Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2021Q3, Goodman Financial CORP owns 48 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 633,265 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 988,818 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 499,990 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 217,238 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) - 299,109 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 988,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $48, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 299,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.600200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 419,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 195,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 152,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.496900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 275,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.71.