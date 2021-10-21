Goodman Financial CORP Buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Albemarle Corp, Southern Co, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: FLTR, ECHO, BSCN, ABM, WDC,
- Added Positions: BSCM, GOLD, SPDW, CVX, KRE, VZ, INGR, GILD, TSN, SLB, RE, PAGP, DBI, ICHR, KHC, MDU, SFM, PDCO, NNN, ST, ESNT, AMZN, SPTM, SPMD,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, VCSH, XOM, SPY, LKQ, IIVI, IVV,
- Sold Out: ALB, SO, DNP,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 633,265 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 988,818 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 499,990 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 217,238 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) - 299,109 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 988,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $48, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 299,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.600200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 419,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 195,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 152,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.496900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 275,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37.Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.71.
