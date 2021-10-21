SkyOak Wealth, LLC Buys Cabot Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: CBTG, XLC, XLV, XLRE, JMST, RFL, MDC, GVIP, PUBM, MKSI, GLD, IAC, FCVT, GDDY, SNOW, FND, GIGB, DT, PHM, ROKU, NET, VMEO, KFRC, FDX, ASAN, BOOT, BNGO, INTU, GNTX, ACN, WNS, CRKN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cabot Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Nutanix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyOak Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, SkyOak Wealth, LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cabot Growth ETF (CBTG) - 1,107,423 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,020 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 268,231 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 94,046 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.35% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 129,220 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Cabot Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29.42, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.248200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 1,107,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.982300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 89,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 44,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $48.46, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 118,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 75,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.73 and $63.59, with an estimated average price of $46.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 2686.06%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $193.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 34,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62. The stock is now traded at around $101.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 160.46%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $180.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $37.9.

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24.