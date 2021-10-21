Logo
Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Merck Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Adobe Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Elmira, NY, based Investment company Chemung Canal Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Merck Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Booking Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Adobe Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Rockwell Automation Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chemung Canal Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 121 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chemung+canal+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 173,364 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,319 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  3. Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) - 364,739 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,300 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 85,446 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2413.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 66,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 173,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 130.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $80.736300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 127,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 202.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 58,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 226,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 243,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 166.23%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $285.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 21,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Chemung Canal Trust Co sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $6.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO keeps buying
