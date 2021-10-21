Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Merck Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Adobe Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S

New Purchases: BKNG, DD, IBB,

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Merck Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Booking Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Adobe Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Rockwell Automation Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chemung Canal Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 121 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 173,364 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,319 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) - 364,739 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,300 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 85,446 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2413.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 66,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $158.78 and $176.08, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 173,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 130.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $80.736300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 127,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 202.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 58,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 226,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 243,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 166.23%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $285.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 21,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chemung Canal Trust Co sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $6.29.