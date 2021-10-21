Logo
Chiron Capital Management, Llc Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, AT&T Inc, First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chiron Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, AT&T Inc, First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Chiron Capital Management, Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chiron+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 714,086 shares, 30.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 94,742 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.52%
  3. AT&T Inc (T) - 213,853 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.36%
  4. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 39,526 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 364.41%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 64,571 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52%
New Purchase: First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.850200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 65,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 33,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $369.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $163.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.202900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 36,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 40,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 364.41%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 39,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 213,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 149.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 31,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 494.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 70,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 76.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.418500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65.

Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.77 and $4.05, with an estimated average price of $3.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

