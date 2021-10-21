Chiron Capital Management, Llc Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, AT&T Inc, First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: MMLG, UBER, LMT, VMW, KHC, DEED, CAG, MU, FTGC, BWA, TAP, F, TSM, FID, LUV, MLCO, VIAC, EOG, LUMN, KMI, CI, YUMC, AIG, LVS, ZBH, CNQ, MJ, SNDL,

MMLG, UBER, LMT, VMW, KHC, DEED, CAG, MU, FTGC, BWA, TAP, F, TSM, FID, LUV, MLCO, VIAC, EOG, LUMN, KMI, CI, YUMC, AIG, LVS, ZBH, CNQ, MJ, SNDL, Added Positions: XBI, BMY, T, XOM, CGC, INTC, GLD, BUD, EPD, DD, SLB, VOD, ET, MRK, VTRS, GE, D, TDOC, TEF, FTSL, AUPH, BA, BP, CTXS, LMBS, PGEN, FPE, XLE, FB, TSLA, MSFT, MO,

XBI, BMY, T, XOM, CGC, INTC, GLD, BUD, EPD, DD, SLB, VOD, ET, MRK, VTRS, GE, D, TDOC, TEF, FTSL, AUPH, BA, BP, CTXS, LMBS, PGEN, FPE, XLE, FB, TSLA, MSFT, MO, Reduced Positions: PFE, GILD, SPLK, RJF, CVS, SIGI, FMB, FTSM, HD, SHW, BABA, AMD, TTE, WCN, WFC, ZIOP, RDS.A, CVX, CFMS, FEM, BTI, BAC,

PFE, GILD, SPLK, RJF, CVS, SIGI, FMB, FTSM, HD, SHW, BABA, AMD, TTE, WCN, WFC, ZIOP, RDS.A, CVX, CFMS, FEM, BTI, BAC, Sold Out: JNJ, SENS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, AT&T Inc, First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Chiron Capital Management, Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chiron+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 714,086 shares, 30.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 94,742 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.52% AT&T Inc (T) - 213,853 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.36% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 39,526 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 364.41% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 64,571 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52%

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.850200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 65,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 33,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $369.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $163.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.202900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 36,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 40,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 364.41%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 39,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 213,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 149.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 31,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 47,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 494.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 70,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 76.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.418500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.77 and $4.05, with an estimated average price of $3.4.