Arrow Financial Corp Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Medtronic PLC, Sells Merck Inc, Morgan Stanley, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Added Positions: BND, QQQ, MDT, AROW, ABT, IJR, IGSB, WM, CAT, SQ, LYB, TRV, WMB, MCD, J, NVDA, MRNA, XLE, XLB, ASH, BBY, COP, WMT, DLTR, YUM, BA, GDX, BP, IWM, MUB, NBTB, RIO, QCOM,

Reduced Positions: VOO, MRK, MS, VO, SPY, SHY, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, BLK, PSX, VCSH, NYF, SPYV, NEE, CVX, ARE, AMZN, PSA, VB, VLO, AGG, IJH, AMGN, PEP, V, IBHB, COST, UNH, PG, TMO, PYPL, NFLX, UPS, PAYX, SBUX, SYK, BRK.B, FB, AMT, JPM, CSCO, INTC, STZ, LMT, GS, VTRS, IWR, VNT, DOW, IR, VMC, GWW, WFC, GOOG, ABBV, PM, TSLA, FDX, APD, AEP, AXP, ADI, ADP, TFC, VIAC, CLX, KO, CMCSA, EOG, ETN, LLY, SPG, GIS, HE, IBM, IFF, KMB, MDLZ, MAR, MCHP, ACN, NOC, OXY, BKNG, SRE,

Sold Out: ALXN, GM, BIL, ALL, C, CCI, DLR, HAL, AVGO, USCR, BPY, UA, TC50, REZI, MMQ, HYD,

Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Medtronic PLC, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, sells Merck Inc, Morgan Stanley, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Phillips 66, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2021Q3, Arrow Financial Corp owns 324 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arrow+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 267,299 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 295,469 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,488,156 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 393,240 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 127,171 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 40,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.227700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 87.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 65,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.34%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $376.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 133.65%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Square Inc by 890.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $264.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.46.