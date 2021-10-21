United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

- New Purchases: PAVE, KBE, TPYP, RPV, INTU, SNPS, RE, KBWB, ZTS, TPX, SMH, ARKF, ARKQ, CIBR, IAU, SNAP, VYM, JETS, NIO, VTV, HUMA, F, MMAT, SAND,
- Added Positions: IWM, BTI, JPM, BIL, SPLG, USFR, VMBS, FB, ATUS, FCX, XLRE, MA, AMZN, SPY, CVX, D, XME, CI, TLT, DG, AMGN, IEMG, MCK, IYR, AGG, HD, MDT, ABBV, AMT, J, TMUS, CMCSA, PH, LH, SCHW, IEUR, HALO, IVE, KO, BKLN, EFG, QRVO, SYF, QQQ, IWN, PM, IWP, ADBE, WMB, CDNS, LOW, KLAC, MCHP, EXPD, LIN, ABC, TMO, TFC, STIP, EFV, C, FE, IBM, XBI, INTC, WM, T, XRT, VZ, WMG, MCD, ZBH, TDOC, RTX, SO, FTNT, PEP, EPAM, KOMP, AAP, NLY, TAN, KMI, BAC, LMT, ED, CCI, DUK, WTER, NFLX, NVDA, EMB, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, GLD, WFC, SPSM, NOW, KRE, SPMD, XLV, XLI, PANW, XLY, XLB, XLP, XLF, XLC, SPEM, DIS, WLTW, XLU, ECL, SPDW, IWB, UPS, CSCO, GOOG, BA, IBB, ESGD, VV, JNJ, MET, PAYX, VO, VWO, PYPL, PPA, UBER, ROKU, AMD, MELI, ETV, WMT, UNP, ORCL, GE, XOM, EPD, BP, MO,
- Sold Out: EWW, XOP, EOG, ATVI, OIH, IWO, HUM, SH, CGC, BABA, SHY, QCOM, BIO, DVY, DE, VDC,
For the details of United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+asset+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of United Asset Strategies, Inc.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 186,694 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,579 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,216 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 42,528 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 123,781 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.38%
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 409,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.96 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 181,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 98,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $321.877500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $576.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4536.27%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 47,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 77.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 372,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $169.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 123,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 239.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 186,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 290,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $49.06.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $167.67 and $227.85, with an estimated average price of $190.33.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of United Asset Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:
1. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that United Asset Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment