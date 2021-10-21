United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

New Purchases: PAVE, KBE, TPYP, RPV, INTU, SNPS, RE, KBWB, ZTS, TPX, SMH, ARKF, ARKQ, CIBR, IAU, SNAP, VYM, JETS, NIO, VTV, HUMA, F, MMAT, SAND,

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, British American Tobacco PLC, JPMorgan Chase, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Wells Fargo, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 186,694 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,579 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,216 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 42,528 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 123,781 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.38%

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 409,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.96 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 181,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 98,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $321.877500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $576.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4536.27%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 47,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 77.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 372,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $169.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 123,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 239.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 186,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 290,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $49.06.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $167.67 and $227.85, with an estimated average price of $190.33.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15.