Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

- New Purchases: SPHQ, VUG, SCHG, IYR, XLV, HEDJ, TAIL, XLC, PIO, GAZ, RYH, EWJ, PAVE, URA, RYF, RTH, IYW, SMH, SWAN, QUAL, WEAT,
- Added Positions: SPLV, QQQ, ICF, DSI, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, MOAT, SPY, VEU, XHB, JNK, PTLC, VHT, IWB, XLG,
- Sold Out: VB, IWM, RPV, SCHA, GLTR, EFA, RSP, IYM, QYLD, AMLP, MDY, ARKK,
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 124,726 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 535,037 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 285,104 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 85,652 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 738,227 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 535,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $307.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.43%. The holding were 85,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $157.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 102,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $109.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 75,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 56,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $75 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $78.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 41,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 303,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 167.85%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $376.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 51,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The sale prices were between $84.6 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $92.9.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.
