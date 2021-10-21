Logo
Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Services Advisory Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Services Advisory Inc. As of 2021Q3, Financial Services Advisory Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Services Advisory Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+services+advisory+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Services Advisory Inc
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 124,726 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 535,037 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 285,104 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 85,652 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 738,227 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 535,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $307.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.43%. The holding were 85,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $157.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 102,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $109.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 75,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 56,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $75 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $78.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 41,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 303,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 167.85%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $376.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 51,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $72.23 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $76.15.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The sale prices were between $84.6 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $92.9.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Services Advisory Inc. Also check out:

1. Financial Services Advisory Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Services Advisory Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Services Advisory Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Services Advisory Inc keeps buying
