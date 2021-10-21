Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells , Intel Corp, Canopy Growth Corp

- New Purchases: BRK.B, SPTI, SMG, ZBH, NVDA, ANGL, FLRN, SPTL, HPQ, OGN,
- Added Positions: MRK, XOM, AMZN, FISV, MDXG, PEP, QCOM, CVX, BKNG, AAPL, CSCO, PAYC, MMM, AXP, OTIS, ILMN, CARR, CRSP, REGN, RTX, JNJ, HON, GOOGL, LLY, PFF, V, PYPL, AGG, ORLY, MMC, EBAY, MA, CRM, MDLZ, DHR, CSX, WEX, SPLK, PSX, MDT, FAST,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, FB, MBB, IGIB, WBA, BA, VCLT, USHY, AVB, VZ, TFC, CRWD, GS, CMG, SJNK, IEF, SRLN, KO, WMT, IGSB, KEYS, TXN, EXPE,
- Sold Out: ITE, CGC, WFC, B, PETQ, MCD, CLDR, DIA, NVTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,596 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 67,645 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,352 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,801 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 91,540 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.92%
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $285.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 67,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 57,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.183000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.92%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $80.736300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 91,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 98.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 63,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.91%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 90.21%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $109.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 144.28%. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 121,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.Sold Out: Barnes Group Inc (B)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $47.67.Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $30.19.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.
