Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells , Intel Corp, Canopy Growth Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells , Intel Corp, Canopy Growth Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells , Intel Corp, Canopy Growth Corp, Wells Fargo, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyd+watterson+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,596 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 67,645 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,352 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,801 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 91,540 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.92%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $285.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 67,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 57,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.183000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.92%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $80.736300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 91,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 98.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 63,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.91%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 90.21%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $109.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 144.28%. The purchase prices were between $5.52 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 121,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Sold Out: Barnes Group Inc (B)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $30.19.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider