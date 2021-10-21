Logo
Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hudson Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Broadcom Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, The Walt Disney Co, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Hudson Capital Management LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hudson Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 426,906 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 193,006 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 246,615 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.88%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 146,860 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.29%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 236,268 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September (USEP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $28.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 197,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 27,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $511.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $278.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 90.29%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 146,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.94 and $111.61, with an estimated average price of $111.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 193,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.97%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Hudson Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hudson Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hudson Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hudson Capital Management LLC keeps buying
