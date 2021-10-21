Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: USEP, JEPI, AVGO, LH, STIP,

USEP, JEPI, AVGO, LH, STIP, Added Positions: LQD, BOND, IJR, IEFA, GLDM, GMF, PRU, IJK, AGG, T, CL, VLO, VIAC, VST, PCAR, VTI, GM, GOOGL, PHM, GILD, NEE, HPQ, QCOM,

LQD, BOND, IJR, IEFA, GLDM, GMF, PRU, IJK, AGG, T, CL, VLO, VIAC, VST, PCAR, VTI, GM, GOOGL, PHM, GILD, NEE, HPQ, QCOM, Reduced Positions: VCSH, ISTB, XLK, NUE, TXT, CBRE, AAPL, IVW, ADP, SHY, PNC, REGN, IVE, EBAY, CSCO, NLOK, BR, BAC, JPM, IWF,

VCSH, ISTB, XLK, NUE, TXT, CBRE, AAPL, IVW, ADP, SHY, PNC, REGN, IVE, EBAY, CSCO, NLOK, BR, BAC, JPM, IWF, Sold Out: AMGN, DIS, IDXX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Broadcom Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, The Walt Disney Co, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Hudson Capital Management LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hudson Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 426,906 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 193,006 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 246,615 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.88% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 146,860 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.29% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 236,268 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $28.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 197,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 27,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $511.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $278.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 90.29%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 146,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.94 and $111.61, with an estimated average price of $111.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 193,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.97%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83.