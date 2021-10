Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. Buys Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, United Microelectronics Corp, Sells Infosys, TELUS Corp, Nomura Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, United Microelectronics Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, Grifols SA, sells Infosys, TELUS Corp, Nomura Holdings Inc, Pearson PLC, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. owns 1395 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossmark+global+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,012,752 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 445,043 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,326 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,275 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Facebook Inc (FB) - 137,316 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 755,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 168,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 222,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.12 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 167,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.