Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Elmira, NY, based Investment company Valicenti Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dell Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q3, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valicenti+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,589 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 226,838 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,369 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,583 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,363 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 56,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.968900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.827400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 97.82%. The purchase prices were between $418.06 and $463.38, with an estimated average price of $441.71. The stock is now traded at around $439.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 646.10%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1033.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38.

Sold Out: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying
