Valicenti Advisory Services Inc Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: DELL, SPSM, PZT,

DELL, SPSM, PZT, Added Positions: V, TDY, IBM, INTC, NEM, LYB, MSFT, SPLV, XLE, IWL, ICSH, KBWB, NEE, AGG, CVX, VZ, SCHF, XLB, HYS, CTRE, TRP, JPIN, UNP, GS, ABB,

V, TDY, IBM, INTC, NEM, LYB, MSFT, SPLV, XLE, IWL, ICSH, KBWB, NEE, AGG, CVX, VZ, SCHF, XLB, HYS, CTRE, TRP, JPIN, UNP, GS, ABB, Reduced Positions: QLTA, SCHA, CORP, ISRG, SCHZ, PGX, AMZN, SCHX, SCHG, SPLK, IBB, ZTS, SPY, PEP, ESBK, RYH, TGT, PM, MRK, GE, XOM,

QLTA, SCHA, CORP, ISRG, SCHZ, PGX, AMZN, SCHX, SCHG, SPLK, IBB, ZTS, SPY, PEP, ESBK, RYH, TGT, PM, MRK, GE, XOM, Sold Out: ULTA, BAR, IAU,

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dell Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q3, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALICENTI ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valicenti+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,589 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 226,838 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,369 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,583 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,363 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 56,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.968900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.827400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 97.82%. The purchase prices were between $418.06 and $463.38, with an estimated average price of $441.71. The stock is now traded at around $439.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 646.10%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1033.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.