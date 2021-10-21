Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Pfizer Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: CNRG, PFE, ASML, TPX,
- Added Positions: DGRO, FNDE, AMZN, DUK, FSK, IUSG, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, ICSH, SCHC, KMB,
- Sold Out: T, SHOP, XBI, CNI, GE, TTC,
For the details of Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seven+springs+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 837,153 shares, 20.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 205,417 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 324,968 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 198,180 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.12%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 94,974 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $97.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.64 and $49.59, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $776.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17.
