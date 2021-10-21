Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Johnson & Johnson, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, Amazon.com Inc, Sells General Electric Co

New Purchases: BCI, BF.B, XBI, IAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, Amazon.com Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,035 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,065 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 110,243 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 58,974 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,384 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 106842.11%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 20,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 171.13%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $230.738000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.202900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.