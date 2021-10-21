Logo
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Johnson & Johnson, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, Amazon.com Inc, Sells General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, Amazon.com Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornell+pochily+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,035 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,065 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  3. Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 110,243 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 58,974 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,384 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
New Purchase: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 106842.11%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 20,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 171.13%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $230.738000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.202900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
