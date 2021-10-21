Everence Capital Management Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, GameStop Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, OGN, QURE, ATGE, ISRG, MSEX, CHRW, CNK, DGX, PBH, SPTN, NWL, NLOK, ISBC, HNI, WAB, IPGP, UFS, DCOM, AVNS, AMP, UBA, THS, STRA, CCS, ASIX, EPAC, SIG, CRMT, BANF, LKFN, NFBK, SLQT, PLMR, CFFN, RGNX, CRS, TMST, CENT, CENX, AMBC, CHUY, CLW, RRGB, TTGT, ECPG, PLUS, FBNC, HMN, IIIN, TBBK, JJSF, SXI, PDFS, SAH, PKE, TWI, BNED,
- Added Positions: CSCO, LNC, GIS, COP, AFL, LYB, SRE, SLB, BK, MDLZ, PGR, PG, DD, HST, IBM, JPM, VTRS, LKQ, TBI, MTB, WHR, MHK, ED, C, VNO, CAH, STT, CPB, ADI, AMGN, WRE, WTS, VRTX, FHB, AWR, VICR, INCY, CNC, FDX, MD, FAST, BKU, FCPT, CVET, GTLS, CELH, OPI, CUBI, DNOW, TSE, DDD, CNMD, VCEL, MATX, AXL, BRC, CAMP, CWT, CI, CBU, UTL, CYTK, SITC, CLI, MYE, RGS, RNST, ONTO,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, ATVI, ECL, APD, USB, PCAR, VLO, BAC, MAS, LUV, CSX, ADSK, MRK, FIS, DAL, HI, VFC, SJI, SPG, PBI, FB, XLNX, VZ, UNP, AMAT, ROST, ICE, M, EXPE, GLW, CTSH, MCHP, ANSS, EMR, ABC, LUMN, RRC, GPN, PRLB, AVA, NMIH, ROIC, TRUP, CHEF, NYMT, RLGY, PLAY, UNFI, DHC, AZZ, NP, MTRX, IRBT, YUM, ENDP, DLTR, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC,
- Sold Out: GME, ALXN, SAIA, MSTR, ENPH, QRVO, TER, LEN, AKAM, LMNX, MKTX, MXIM, FMBI, GWB, PTC, PRAA, EHTH, SYKE, XPER, CSII, PCRX, SUPN, CTXS, CPF, ASTE, AME, GNL, ENTA, NXPI, DEA, COLL, KALU, TRHC, PGTI, PRA, VECO, ECOL, AMWD, BRKL, CEVA, CTS, CMTL, FCF, GCO, GES, HNGR, POLY, SHEN, SLP, UHT, ZUMZ, DTM,
These are the top 5 holdings of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 59,345 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,156 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio.
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $340.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $38.22, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $339.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $39.66, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Middlesex Water Co. The purchase prices were between $82.52 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $102.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 128,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 256.98%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $71.89, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 88.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 67.46%. The purchase prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08. The stock is now traded at around $130.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $59.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96.
