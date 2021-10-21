Logo
Everence Capital Management Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, GameStop Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Goshen, IN, based Investment company Everence Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Organon, General Mills Inc, sells CVS Health Corp, GameStop Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, , Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everence Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Everence Capital Management Inc owns 725 stocks with a total value of $997 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everence+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 59,345 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,156 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $340.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $38.22, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $339.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $39.66, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Middlesex Water Co. The purchase prices were between $82.52 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $102.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 128,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 256.98%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $71.89, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 88.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 67.46%. The purchase prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08. The stock is now traded at around $130.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $59.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
