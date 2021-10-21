T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 3rd-Quarter Trades

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. ( TROW, Financial), disclosed this week that its top six trades during the third quarter included position boosts in Cigna Corp. ( CI, Financial), Dominion Energy Inc. ( D, Financial), Siemens AG ( XTER:SIE, Financial) and State Street Corp. ( STT, Financial). The fund also reduced its holdings of Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial) and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. ( PNC, Financial).

Managed by John Linehan, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the common stock of companies that are undervalued and have the potential for high dividends.

As of Sept. 30, the fund’s $18.06 billion equity portfolio contains 114 stocks, with two new positions and a turnover ratio of 5%. The fund’s top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and technology, representing 23.99%, 16.32%, 11.55% and 8.64% of the equity portfolio.

Cigna

The fund purchased 420,000 shares of Cigna ( CI, Financial), doubling the stake and increasing the equity portfolio by 0.47%. Shares averaged $217.75 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.80.

GuruFocus ranks the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based health insurance company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of net margins and returns outperforming just over 60% of global competitors despite the company having a high Piotroski F-score of 8.

Other gurus with holdings in Cigna include Dodge & Cox, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Glenview Capital Management and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)’ Davis Selected Advisors.

Dominion Energy

The fund purchased 1.06 million shares of Dominion Energy ( D, Financial), boosting the position by 132.5% and its equity portfolio by 0.43%. Shares averaged $76.25 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.

GuruFocus ranks the Richmond, Virginia-based utility company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.79 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 72% of global competitors.

Siemens

The fund purchased 430,000 shares of Siemens ( XTER:SIE, Financial), increasing the position by 143.33% and its equity portfolio by 0.39%. Shares averaged 139.15 euros ($161.78) during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32.

GuruFocus ranks the German industrial company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 65% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming over 70% of global industrial companies.

State Street

The fund purchased 800,000 shares of State Street ( STT, Financial), increasing the position by 64.26% and its equity portfolio by 0.38%. Shares averaged $87.03 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27.

GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based asset management company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

Morgan Stanley

The fund sold 885,000 shares of Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial), trimming 28.37% of the position and 0.44% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $99.05 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.53.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based investment bank’s profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming more than 60% of global competitors despite returns on assets underperforming over 60% of global capital market companies.

PNC Financial Services

The fund sold 425,000 shares of PNC Financial Services ( PNC, Financial), slashing 49.71% of the position and 0.44% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $188.99 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32.

GuruFocus ranks the Pittsburgh-based financial services company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 53% of global competitors.