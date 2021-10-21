T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 3rd-Quarter Trades

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW, Financial), disclosed this week that its top six trades during the third quarter included position boosts in Cigna Corp. (CI, Financial), Dominion Energy Inc. (D, Financial), Siemens AG (XTER:SIE, Financial) and State Street Corp. (STT, Financial). The fund also reduced its holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial) and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC, Financial).
Managed by John Linehan, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the common stock of companies that are undervalued and have the potential for high dividends.
As of Sept. 30, the fund’s $18.06 billion equity portfolio contains 114 stocks, with two new positions and a turnover ratio of 5%. The fund’s top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and technology, representing 23.99%, 16.32%, 11.55% and 8.64% of the equity portfolio.
Cigna
The fund purchased 420,000 shares of Cigna (CI, Financial), doubling the stake and increasing the equity portfolio by 0.47%. Shares averaged $217.75 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.80.
GuruFocus ranks the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based health insurance company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of net margins and returns outperforming just over 60% of global competitors despite the company having a high Piotroski F-score of 8.
Other gurus with holdings in Cigna include Dodge & Cox, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Glenview Capital Management and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)’ Davis Selected Advisors.
Dominion Energy
The fund purchased 1.06 million shares of Dominion Energy (D, Financial), boosting the position by 132.5% and its equity portfolio by 0.43%. Shares averaged $76.25 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.
GuruFocus ranks the Richmond, Virginia-based utility company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.79 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 72% of global competitors.
Siemens
The fund purchased 430,000 shares of Siemens (XTER:SIE, Financial), increasing the position by 143.33% and its equity portfolio by 0.39%. Shares averaged 139.15 euros ($161.78) during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32.
GuruFocus ranks the German industrial company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 65% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming over 70% of global industrial companies.
State Street
The fund purchased 800,000 shares of State Street (STT, Financial), increasing the position by 64.26% and its equity portfolio by 0.38%. Shares averaged $87.03 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27.
GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based asset management company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.
Morgan Stanley
The fund sold 885,000 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial), trimming 28.37% of the position and 0.44% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $99.05 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.53.
GuruFocus ranks the New York-based investment bank’s profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming more than 60% of global competitors despite returns on assets underperforming over 60% of global capital market companies.
PNC Financial Services
The fund sold 425,000 shares of PNC Financial Services (PNC, Financial), slashing 49.71% of the position and 0.44% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $188.99 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32.
GuruFocus ranks the Pittsburgh-based financial services company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 53% of global competitors.
