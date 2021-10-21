T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 3rd-Quarter Trades

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 3rd-Quarter Trades

Baltimore-based fund reports quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 21, 2021

Summary

  • Fund’s top trade is a position boost in insurance company Cigna.
  • Fund also increased its stakes in Dominion Energy, Siemens and State Street Corp.
  • Fund reduces exposure to Morgan Stanley and PNC Financial Services.
Article's Main Image

The

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW, Financial), disclosed this week that its top six trades during the third quarter included position boosts in Cigna Corp. (CI, Financial), Dominion Energy Inc. (D, Financial), Siemens AG (XTER:SIE, Financial) and State Street Corp. (STT, Financial). The fund also reduced its holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial) and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC, Financial).

Managed by John Linehan, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the common stock of companies that are undervalued and have the potential for high dividends.

1451214105338712064.png

As of Sept. 30, the fund’s $18.06 billion equity portfolio contains 114 stocks, with two new positions and a turnover ratio of 5%. The fund’s top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and technology, representing 23.99%, 16.32%, 11.55% and 8.64% of the equity portfolio.

1451215187079073792.png

Cigna

The fund purchased 420,000 shares of Cigna (

CI, Financial), doubling the stake and increasing the equity portfolio by 0.47%. Shares averaged $217.75 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.80.

1451218437912137728.png

GuruFocus ranks the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based health insurance company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of net margins and returns outperforming just over 60% of global competitors despite the company having a high Piotroski F-score of 8.

1451220529187917824.png

Other gurus with holdings in Cigna include Dodge & Cox,

Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Glenview Capital Management and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)’ Davis Selected Advisors.

1451221352542375936.png

Dominion Energy

The fund purchased 1.06 million shares of Dominion Energy (

D, Financial), boosting the position by 132.5% and its equity portfolio by 0.43%. Shares averaged $76.25 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.

1451223980051533824.png

GuruFocus ranks the Richmond, Virginia-based utility company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.79 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 72% of global competitors.

1451252517328392192.png

Siemens

The fund purchased 430,000 shares of Siemens (

XTER:SIE, Financial), increasing the position by 143.33% and its equity portfolio by 0.39%. Shares averaged 139.15 euros ($161.78) during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32.

1451254007874981888.png

GuruFocus ranks the German industrial company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 65% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming over 70% of global industrial companies.

1451256551225430016.png

State Street

The fund purchased 800,000 shares of State Street (

STT, Financial), increasing the position by 64.26% and its equity portfolio by 0.38%. Shares averaged $87.03 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.27.

1451257813387972608.png

GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based asset management company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

1451260102928502784.png

Morgan Stanley

The fund sold 885,000 shares of Morgan Stanley (

MS, Financial), trimming 28.37% of the position and 0.44% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $99.05 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.53.

1451261162728460288.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based investment bank’s profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming more than 60% of global competitors despite returns on assets underperforming over 60% of global capital market companies.

1451262288307687424.png

PNC Financial Services

The fund sold 425,000 shares of PNC Financial Services (

PNC, Financial), slashing 49.71% of the position and 0.44% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $188.99 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32.

1451264831368728576.png

GuruFocus ranks the Pittsburgh-based financial services company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 53% of global competitors.

1451266745032511488.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar