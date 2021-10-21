Spiros Segalas Comments on Tesla

Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) benefited, as expectations solidified around its ability to produce 800,000 vehicles in 2021 versus 499,000 in 2020. Interestingly, Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in China during September. Overall demand for electric vehicles remains very strong, and we remain confident that Tesla can increase its annual vehicle production at a 50% rate over the next several years.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.