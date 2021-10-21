Spiros Segalas Comments on OKTA

We initiated a position in OKTA ( OKTA, Financial) during September. OKTA is a leading identity-management platform, providing customers with detailed knowledge and analysis of application usage within their enterprise. As companies increasingly realize the competitive importance of being able to analyze and understand the applications being used by their employees and customers, they can better position advertising and sales opportunities. We believe OKTA is still in the early stages of long-duration growth and has a competitive advantage with its access management services, which are designed to protect user identity and enhance security and user mobility. The company recently won Adobe’s business, which preferred OKTA’s security solution to developing its own.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.