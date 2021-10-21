Dodge & Cox Comments on Cigna

Cigna ( CI, Financial) (2.5% position) is one of the largest and most diversified health care services organizations in the United States. The stock has underperformed recently due to weak financial results, which included higher than expected medical costs. Nevertheless, the company continues to work towards its 10-13% annual earnings growth target, generates significant cash flow, and has plans to deploy capital to shareholders through debt repayments, share buybacks, and a newly announced dividend program. Cigna trades at an attractive valuation of nine times forward earnings.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's third-quarter 2021 commentary.