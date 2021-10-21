Logo
Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Alibaba Group Holding, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Strategic Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Tesla Inc, sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Alibaba Group Holding, FedEx Corp, , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Strategic Advisors LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,389 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 271,692 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,354 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,865 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,455 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $279.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $342.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 40,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 178.91%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $139.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 27,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 164.30%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $894.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $341.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.

Sold Out: (WRI)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 76.81%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 1,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 53.07%. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 2,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.5%. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 12,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Strategic Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Advisors LLC keeps buying
