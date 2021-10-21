Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Alibaba Group Holding, FedEx Corp

- New Purchases: DOCU, HOOD, SPOT, SNOW, DTE, PLTR, TWLO, AMGN, AEO, XME, BLFY, FPEI, CB, UTF, CCI, MDT,
- Added Positions: JNJ, PG, SPY, MSFT, AMZN, QQQ, AAPL, CRM, TSLA, FB, ABT, SHOP, GOOGL, KO, ABNB, DUK, EMR, NVDA, PEP, ABBV, RBLX, HD, MRK, MRVL, SQ, UL, D, ENB, CVX, T, SWK, CAT, DKNG, ETN, IJR, DIS, IHI, UNP, ADX, XLP, XLY, GM, STZ, UNH, V, XOM, BA, LHX, JPM, ARKF, UPS, AMD, AEP, BRK.B, ZM, DBEF, F, GS, ADBE, XLI, HACK, PYPL, PH, AVGO, CVS, LULU, DHR, YUM, WMT, EL, DD, LMT, LOW, CMCSA, SBUX, MCD, APD, GOOG, SHW, NOW, HON, RFI, XLE, INTC, ARKG, RTX, NKE, XLV, NFLX, VGT, MXI, CIK,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, FDX, DAL, BMY, VZ, SCHG, JBLU, BAC, EPD, XLC, VTI, TFC, VO, SCHF, UAL, WFC, CTVA, PAVE, PFE, COST, VEEV, COIN, CLX, SO, TSM, ORCL, DOW,
- Sold Out: EMQQ, WRI, PLUG,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,389 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 271,692 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,354 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,865 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,455 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $279.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $255.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $342.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 40,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 178.91%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $139.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 27,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 164.30%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $894.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $341.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.Sold Out: (WRI)
Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 76.81%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 1,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 53.07%. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 2,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Strategic Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.5%. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Strategic Advisors LLC still held 12,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Advisors LLC.
