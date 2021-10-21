Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: PDP, VBK, VTI, OEF, SHOP, KNG, CTSH, VHT, SYNH, GM, FXO, HUM, FXN, HSY, TIP, BOND, GE, UNH, FISV, VCIT, DPZ,

MTUM, QQQ, IUSG, RSP, JPST, VIXM, CWB, FNDX, SPYG, AOR, VUG, AOM, HDV, MA, SPGI, GOOG, CSGP, HEI.A, MSFT, LGLV, AMZN, AMGN, D, MCO, ODFL, BIL, TFC, VGSH, AGGY, CWST, COUP, DIS, IDXX, IWF, COMT, ESGU, KMB, OKTA, SPYV, VEEV, V, TEAM, T, LNT, AVIG, AVUV, AXP, BTI, CMS, CVNA, CNP, KO, DTE, EIX, EMR, ETR, EXC, FVD, FIXD, GPC, IP, IWR, EFG, ILTB, IGLB, KEY, LEG, LMT, LUMN, MSCI, OGE, PPL, PKG, PNW, PFG, PRU, QCOM, O, RF, SPTL, SPTS, SPSM, SCHF, NOW, TWLO, USB, UL, U, VLO, VIAC, WU, WRK, DON, WDAY, LYB, MO, AEP, BDX, CF, CVX, CINF, CMCSA, DAR, DECK, DFS, ES, XOM, FIS, FXD, FXR, FPXI, FTA, FEP, FDT, LMBS, FE, GIS, GPN, GWW, HP, HBAN, IPG, JKE, IXN, IXG, IWS, IYE, MUB, AOA, AOK, CMBS, JNJ, KREF, KHC, MCD, MU, NFLX, OKE, PAYX, EDIV, SPMB, MDYG, SRE, SHW, SIRI, TJX, TGT, BNDX, VZ, WMT, ETN, IVZ, STX, GRMN, Reduced Positions: BND, IWY, SCHG, FPX, VIG, VOT, SCHX, PEP, TLT, SPLG, VOO, BSV, VXF, ANGL, QUAL, IVV, AZBJ, PDBC, AZAJ, PFE, IEMG, AZAL, CM, CSCO, IWX, AZBA, DIVO, FDN, SLQD, PYPL, FB, FTC, IBM, RYT, IWP, IWM, USIG, EFV, USMV, SHYG, PM, SPTM, TLS, VEA, ABT, ABBV, ADBE, AA, GOOGL, AMT, AAPL, AMAT, ADM, AVTR, AVY, BCE, BAC, BK, BA, AVGO, CDW, CVS, CDNS, CAT, COP, CCI, DHI, DE, DLR, DOV, ENB, EQR, FBT, FEM, FTSL, HYLS, F, FBHS, GLPI, GILD, GS, HAL, INTC, IQV, IEF, SHV, PFF, IEFA, DGRO, JPM, KDP, IVOL, LRCX, MRK, MCHP, MDLZ, MS, NGG, NEE, NSC, NUE, PH, PKI, PXD, PG, PLD, PEG, QRVO, RDS.B, SLYG, MDY, SCHD, XLF, SO, SYF, TRP, TXN, TXT, TMO, MMM, UPS, VCSH, VGIT, VMBS, VB, VTRS, VOD, WMB, DGRW, YUM, ZBRA, ZTS, ACN, HZNP, TEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.. As of 2021Q3, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. owns 403 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 607,113 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,761 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (AZBJ) - 630,902 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (AZAJ) - 383,686 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 173,405 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.31%

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $95.19, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 45,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $294.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 11,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48. The stock is now traded at around $208.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1496.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $254.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2398.63%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 21,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 9812.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.22 and $109.25, with an estimated average price of $105.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 31,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 2194.31%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $377.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 9,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 456.97%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $158.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 173,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 88466.67%. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.84 and $250.11, with an estimated average price of $241.6.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 73.74%. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.03%. Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. still held 16,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 75.6%. The sale prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54. The stock is now traded at around $162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. still held 7,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.73%. The sale prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. still held 283 shares as of 2021-09-30.