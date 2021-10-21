Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Wells Fargo, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: WFC, IFF, CI, BOMN, OGN, ADX,

WFC, IFF, CI, BOMN, OGN, ADX, Added Positions: LOW, FB, FDX, INTC, HD, ABT, ABBV, GOOGL, AMGN, SPY, WBA, T, CARR, RTX,

LOW, FB, FDX, INTC, HD, ABT, ABBV, GOOGL, AMGN, SPY, WBA, T, CARR, RTX, Reduced Positions: SWT, SWK, BAC, CSX, MRK, MKL, UPS, JNJ, JWN, REGN,

SWT, SWK, BAC, CSX, MRK, MKL, UPS, JNJ, JWN, REGN, Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, IFFT, WFCPL.PFD, BMY,

East Hartford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lowe's Inc, Cigna Corp, Boston Omaha Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Wells Fargo, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Founders Capital Management, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,744 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 150,355 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,363 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 137,587 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 92,514 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 320,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95. The stock is now traded at around $145.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 18,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Boston Omaha Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.54 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $227.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1419.79 and $1500.5, with an estimated average price of $1461.71.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $47.56 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1462.67 and $1542.8, with an estimated average price of $1513.19.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.