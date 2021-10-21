Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Wells Fargo, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: WFC, IFF, CI, BOMN, OGN, ADX,
- Added Positions: LOW, FB, FDX, INTC, HD, ABT, ABBV, GOOGL, AMGN, SPY, WBA, T, CARR, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: SWT, SWK, BAC, CSX, MRK, MKL, UPS, JNJ, JWN, REGN,
- Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, IFFT, WFCPL.PFD, BMY,
These are the top 5 holdings of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,744 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 150,355 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,363 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 137,587 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 92,514 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 320,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95. The stock is now traded at around $145.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 18,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Boston Omaha Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.54 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $227.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1419.79 and $1500.5, with an estimated average price of $1461.71.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $47.56 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $50.43.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1462.67 and $1542.8, with an estimated average price of $1513.19.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.
