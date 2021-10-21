Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company V Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, V Wealth Advisors LLC owns 539 stocks with a total value of $646 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of V Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/v+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of V Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 98,819 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 212,973 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,007 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,618 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,848 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 94,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 84,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $85.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 39,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 210,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $377.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 98,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 82.07%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 59,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 252.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 479.93%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $87.51, with an estimated average price of $84.76.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $97.1 and $103.27, with an estimated average price of $100.53.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The sale prices were between $172.51 and $187.9, with an estimated average price of $182.53.

Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $27.99 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of V Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. V Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. V Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. V Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that V Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
