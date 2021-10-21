Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Karooooo, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CVS Health Corp

- New Purchases: KARO, NIE, DFAU, DFAC, DFAT, DFAI, AVEM, AVDE, AVDV, SAVE, DFAX, COIN, PTBD, FGRO, AFRM, DFIV, LMT, MSGS,
- Added Positions: SNBR, GOOGL, FB, DGRO, MSFT, SBUX, DVY, VGK, UNP, BND, WINA, BNDX, JPM, VWO, MA, IEUR, AZO, ABNB, DSL, FRA, IVV, WY, IEMG, HD, AMT, EQNR, RA, FAX, BATRA, PYPL, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, JPST, Z, COST, CSCO, BEN, EPD, PTON, PRU, PEP, TSLA, BKNG, BA, XOM, PG, V, WFC, NVO, NKE, STZ, ORCL, GS, TSM,
- Sold Out: BIDU, BABA, KREF, WHR, QQQ, MO, ET, OCSL,
For the details of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwarz+dygos+wheeler+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 118,159 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,128 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,769 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 225,753 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 112,092 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.06%
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 185,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 168,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 164,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 145,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 78,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 119,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $89.6 and $114, with an estimated average price of $99.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 112,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.22.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment