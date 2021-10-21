Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Karooooo, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CVS Health Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Karooooo, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Karooooo, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, sells Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CVS Health Corp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwarz+dygos+wheeler+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 118,159 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,128 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,769 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 225,753 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  5. Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 112,092 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.06%
New Purchase: Karooooo Ltd (KARO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 185,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 168,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 164,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 145,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 78,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 119,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $89.6 and $114, with an estimated average price of $99.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 112,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.22.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider