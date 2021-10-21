Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Karooooo, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CVS Health Corp

New Purchases: KARO, NIE, DFAU, DFAC, DFAT, DFAI, AVEM, AVDE, AVDV, SAVE, DFAX, COIN, PTBD, FGRO, AFRM, DFIV, LMT, MSGS,

KARO, NIE, DFAU, DFAC, DFAT, DFAI, AVEM, AVDE, AVDV, SAVE, DFAX, COIN, PTBD, FGRO, AFRM, DFIV, LMT, MSGS, Added Positions: SNBR, GOOGL, FB, DGRO, MSFT, SBUX, DVY, VGK, UNP, BND, WINA, BNDX, JPM, VWO, MA, IEUR, AZO, ABNB, DSL, FRA, IVV, WY, IEMG, HD, AMT, EQNR, RA, FAX, BATRA, PYPL, FDX,

SNBR, GOOGL, FB, DGRO, MSFT, SBUX, DVY, VGK, UNP, BND, WINA, BNDX, JPM, VWO, MA, IEUR, AZO, ABNB, DSL, FRA, IVV, WY, IEMG, HD, AMT, EQNR, RA, FAX, BATRA, PYPL, FDX, Reduced Positions: CVS, JPST, Z, COST, CSCO, BEN, EPD, PTON, PRU, PEP, TSLA, BKNG, BA, XOM, PG, V, WFC, NVO, NKE, STZ, ORCL, GS, TSM,

CVS, JPST, Z, COST, CSCO, BEN, EPD, PTON, PRU, PEP, TSLA, BKNG, BA, XOM, PG, V, WFC, NVO, NKE, STZ, ORCL, GS, TSM, Sold Out: BIDU, BABA, KREF, WHR, QQQ, MO, ET, OCSL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Karooooo, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, sells Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CVS Health Corp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 118,159 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,128 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,769 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 225,753 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 112,092 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.06%

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 185,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 168,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 164,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 145,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 78,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 119,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $89.6 and $114, with an estimated average price of $99.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 112,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.22.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.