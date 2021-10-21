Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, PPL Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

New Purchases: WBA, CAH, PENN, CATY,

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, PPL Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Wells Fargo, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 212,013 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 90,113 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 65,499 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 82,272 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 409,336 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 69,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 54,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 86,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 875.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $79.18, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 99,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 109,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kelly Services Inc. The sale prices were between $18.69 and $24.25, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13.