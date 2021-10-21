Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, PPL Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

- New Purchases: WBA, CAH, PENN, CATY,
- Added Positions: C, EWBC, INTC, NEM, FDX, DVN, LMT, SPY, TSN, IVZ, VMW, ERIC, HBAN, IBKR, HTBK, SCI, ABM, ENS, HBI, WAL, VSH, UEIC, UCTT, WRK, PWR, PLAB, APOG, MKSI, OZK, CNOB, ITGR, FFIC, PACW, DGII, STL, SCHD,
- Reduced Positions: COST, REGN, GS, EBAY, ABBV, VCSH, NTAP, UNH, BMY, MSFT, EOG, PFF, JNJ, IP, IPG, AMGN, HD, CVS, PRU, PFE, VCIT, LQD, GILD, MET, MRK, LOW, IBM, CMCSA, GOOGL, NXPI, RTX, AAPL, PM, FB, VRP, XLNX, VRTX, VLO, TMO, PHM, VTRS, FISV, HII, NVR, BABA, SCHX, EA, BDX, AMZN,
- Sold Out: CSCO, PPL, DGX, WFC, KELYA, SCHA, SCHM,
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 212,013 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 90,113 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 65,499 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 82,272 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
- Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 409,336 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 69,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 54,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 86,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 875.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $79.18, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 30,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 99,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 109,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $453.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.Sold Out: Kelly Services Inc (KELYA)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kelly Services Inc. The sale prices were between $18.69 and $24.25, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13.
