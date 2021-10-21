Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

New Purchases: PFFD, JPIB, JCPB, JLS, DYFN, FINS, VTA, AIF, BRSP, ISD, DBRG, UEC,

Added Positions: JPST, SPYV, SPSB, SPYG, ELD, SPY, MDYG, AAPL, MDYV, TEI, EDD, BGT, GHY, IVH, ARDC, WIA, AFT, GIM, HFRO, JHS, UL, TDOC, UUUU, DNN, LYB, WFC, BIDU, FURY, BABA, CPNG, JFR, SLYV,

Reduced Positions: VGSH, PULS, FSK, MRK, SPDW, MA, NFLX, DIS, CVX, GE, ACWV, GOOGL, VOO, FLRN, VLY, NVDA, ISRG, CCI, BAC, MC, NVS, GOOG, FALN, T, STAG, AMZN, MMM, ILMN, IP, JPM, ALGN, MO, WMB, GSK, FB, SYY, AVGO, SRE, LUMN, VCIT, KHC, FXL, V, IRM, VTI, CEQP, PM, QQQ,

Sold Out: PFE, AEP, KMB, BMY, PTON, 41W0, EVV, VZ, PAI, DSU, PAYX, ORCL, DUK, CDNS, BRK.B, BR, KIO, GATO, 6CL0, HYMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Merck Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,775,600 shares, 33.81% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,830,800 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 426,429 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 542,014 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 274,394 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63%

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 251,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.52, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,914 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.55 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.240200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 274,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 86,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 67,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.69 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $13.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.