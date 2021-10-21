Logo
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Foresight Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Merck Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foresight+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,775,600 shares, 33.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,830,800 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio.
  3. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 426,429 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 542,014 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 274,394 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 251,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.52, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,914 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund (JLS)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.55 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term (DYFN)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.240200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 274,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 86,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 67,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund (WIA)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.69 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $13.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC.

1. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foresight Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
