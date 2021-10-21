Logo
Townsend Asset Management Corp Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Wynn Resorts, American Tower Corp, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cummins Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Townsend Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Wynn Resorts, American Tower Corp, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, MasTec Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cummins Inc, Phillips 66, A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q3, Townsend Asset Management Corp owns 205 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/townsend+asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,891 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 128,063 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
  3. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 31,751 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,265 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 28,013 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 68,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $279.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 67.52%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 142.48%. The purchase prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 62.72%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $407.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.94 and $111.61, with an estimated average price of $111.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2937.50%. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOWNSEND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
