Townsend Asset Management Corp Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Wynn Resorts, American Tower Corp, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cummins Inc

- New Purchases: FNDB, AMT, TCHP, BLL, IHDG, INTC, SMOG, PFE, CSCO, NULG, NUMG, IGV, IYC, IJJ, JKF, PKW, CWB, RTM, ITOT, QUAL,
- Added Positions: WYNN, MTZ, AMZN, DGRW, AAP, V, JPM, WAB, GS, COST, MAR, QQQ, DIS, IEFA, BOND, AAPL, STZ, VTI, UNH, MSFT, SCHG, RHI, RSP, IJT, IJS, ZTS, VIG, VO, VBK, DLR, ITB, IJK, DUK, VOO, SCHD, NEE, IVW, PM, EL, ECL, VBR, CVS, XLK, VOT, PBW, IWM, VUG, CAT, AVGO, IVV, EFA, VNQ, FB, IHI,
- Reduced Positions: HD, AGG, FISV, T, LOW, AFL, BDX, NEP, LQD, DVY, XLE, PYPL, MA, EFAV, QQQJ, PRFZ, MMM, BAB, USMV, MTUM, XOM, MRK, COP, SCHB, AMGN, AGGY, TAN, SPLV, DOW, TFC,
- Sold Out: SHW, CMI, PSX, AOS, VCSH, VCIT, IYH, VONV,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,891 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 128,063 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 31,751 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,265 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Visa Inc (V) - 28,013 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 68,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $279.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 67.52%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 142.48%. The purchase prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 62.72%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $407.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.94 and $111.61, with an estimated average price of $111.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2937.50%. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12.
