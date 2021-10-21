Grace & White Inc Buys Tuesday Morning Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc, Triton International, Sells , Senstar Technologies,

New Purchases: TUEM, LND, FXNC, FFXXF, 0NMK,

TUEM, LND, FXNC, FFXXF, 0NMK, Added Positions: SJI, TRTN, USAK, AEG, GHM, WPRT, KBAL, AMWD, BWEN, UNM, INN, DWSN, EXCOF, FTEK, GNLAF,

SJI, TRTN, USAK, AEG, GHM, WPRT, KBAL, AMWD, BWEN, UNM, INN, DWSN, EXCOF, FTEK, GNLAF, Reduced Positions: LDL, SNT, XEC, WRE, NUE, FSLR, TRMLF, RYN, LNT, LUB, CHSCM.PFD, ERF, CIMEF, FFXDF, BMY, WMT, BYFC, TWI, AAPL, BSTG,

LDL, SNT, XEC, WRE, NUE, FSLR, TRMLF, RYN, LNT, LUB, CHSCM.PFD, ERF, CIMEF, FFXDF, BMY, WMT, BYFC, TWI, AAPL, BSTG, Sold Out: VWSYF, JZCP,

Investment company Grace & White Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Tuesday Morning Corp, South Jersey Industries Inc, Triton International, Graham Corp, Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas, sells Senstar Technologies, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Washington REIT during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grace & White Inc . As of 2021Q3, Grace & White Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 367,798 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 43,590 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Unum Group (UNM) - 644,952 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 176,890 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TRMLF) - 452,923 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,499,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in First National Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Helios Fairfax Partners Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.372000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The purchase prices were between $226.56 and $266, with an estimated average price of $247.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 455.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 122,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 64.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.13 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Graham Corp by 268.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.16, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 110,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Kimball International Inc by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 189,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $42, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in JZ Capital Partners Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.23, with an estimated average price of $1.22.