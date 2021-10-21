CMC Financial Group Buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Renaissance IPO ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

New Purchases: FXD, VUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells Renaissance IPO ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2021Q3, CMC Financial Group owns 24 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,488,615 shares, 42.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 305,180 shares, 23.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.32% First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 128,308 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,565 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 10,675 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $60.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 128,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $308.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMC Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $94.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 305,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMC Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 492.69%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 52,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $60.61 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $55.36, with an estimated average price of $53.14.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $34.63.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.