CMC Financial Group Buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Renaissance IPO ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

- New Purchases: FXD, VUG,
- Added Positions: XRT, IXN, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: RCD, HYG,
- Sold Out: IPO, QQQ, FNCL, FXO, FTXD, AMZN, ARKW,
For the details of CMC Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmc+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CMC Financial Group
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,488,615 shares, 42.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 305,180 shares, 23.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.32%
- First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 128,308 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,565 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 10,675 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $60.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 128,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $308.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
CMC Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $94.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 305,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
CMC Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 492.69%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 52,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $60.61 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49.78 and $55.36, with an estimated average price of $53.14.Sold Out: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03.Sold Out: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXD)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $34.63.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of CMC Financial Group. Also check out:
1. CMC Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. CMC Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CMC Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CMC Financial Group keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment