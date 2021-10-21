Logo
Selway Asset Management Buys Vista Outdoor Inc, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, The St. Joe Co, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Alibaba Group Holding, United Rentals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boise, ID, based Investment company Selway Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vista Outdoor Inc, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, The St. Joe Co, UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Alibaba Group Holding, United Rentals Inc, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selway Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Selway Asset Management owns 66 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Selway Asset Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,678 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,605 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,122 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,020 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,870 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $41.19. The stock is now traded at around $43.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The St. Joe Co (JOE)

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2 (MLPB)

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Kismet Acquisition One Corp (KSMT)

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Selway Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Selway Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Selway Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Selway Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Selway Asset Management keeps buying
