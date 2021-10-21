Selway Asset Management Buys Vista Outdoor Inc, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, The St. Joe Co, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Alibaba Group Holding, United Rentals Inc

- New Purchases: VSTO, SVXY, JOE, MLPB, ATIP,
- Added Positions: PMF, INTC, FDX, CWH, ZBH, MPC, QCOM, CTSH, OSTK, BHK, AXP, CARR, CVX, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: T, WFC, AAP, AVGO, CSCO, FB, GOOGL, JPM, GS, FRA, HPS,
- Sold Out: CCIV, BABA, URI, GE, KSMT,
For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Selway Asset Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,678 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,605 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,122 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,020 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,870 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $41.19. The stock is now traded at around $43.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The St. Joe Co (JOE)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2 (MLPB)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Kismet Acquisition One Corp (KSMT)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
