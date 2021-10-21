Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Blackstone Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: LMT, RKLB,
- Added Positions: ATVI, EPD, KMI, JPM, AMZN, TSLA, MSFT, NVDA, PG,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, INOV, NLSN, GOOGL, RDS.B, LSXMK, RTX, ACN, LVS, HON, XYL,
- Sold Out: BX, ARKG, IBTX, TSM,
For the details of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+davis+mcfarland+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,432 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,363 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,197 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 254,301 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,195,994 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $373.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 25,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 119.48%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $894.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.Sold Out: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.11 and $74.47, with an estimated average price of $69.67.
