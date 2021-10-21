Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Blackstone Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: LMT, RKLB,

LMT, RKLB, Added Positions: ATVI, EPD, KMI, JPM, AMZN, TSLA, MSFT, NVDA, PG,

ATVI, EPD, KMI, JPM, AMZN, TSLA, MSFT, NVDA, PG, Reduced Positions: EBAY, INOV, NLSN, GOOGL, RDS.B, LSXMK, RTX, ACN, LVS, HON, XYL,

EBAY, INOV, NLSN, GOOGL, RDS.B, LSXMK, RTX, ACN, LVS, HON, XYL, Sold Out: BX, ARKG, IBTX, TSM,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Tesla Inc, sells eBay Inc, Blackstone Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Independent Bank Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. As of 2021Q3, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+davis+mcfarland+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,432 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,363 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,197 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 254,301 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,195,994 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $373.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 25,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 119.48%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $894.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.11 and $74.47, with an estimated average price of $69.67.