Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Artesian Resources Corp, SVB Financial Group, Citigroup Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Artesian Resources Corp, SVB Financial Group, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells Artesian Resources Corp, SVB Financial Group, Citigroup Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 381 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boenning+%26+scattergood%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,659 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,312 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 88,782 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 263,031 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,667 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.776400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $96.57, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $94.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $417.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.. Also check out:

1. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider