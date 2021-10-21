Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Artesian Resources Corp, SVB Financial Group, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: DIVO, FCX, SPD, DGS, SPB, URNM, EQC, MGMT, SCHZ, CFX, BOND, NVG, HYS, ABNB, TYG, SPMB, SCHV, NEA, IJK, PFF, IAU, IEFA, TLT, DFAC, FCOM, FAX, HYT, TEI, TWO,
- Added Positions: NEE, DEA, ECL, AMZN, VOO, EPD, LOW, GLDM, CRM, GLD, BMY, CSCO, IBM, PFE, MCHP, LHX, GSK, TGT, JPM, AMLP, AZN, DOCU, JKD, XLU, PPL, IVW, VUG, APD, VGT, IVE, LIN, CVX, DOW, VTV, VFH, PYPL, OCFC, OXY, NVDA, NVS, BX, DD, AXP, GOOGL, MU, VEA, VCIT, VWO, VO, VOE, VCSH, VB, VBR, VTI, WEN, ACN, MIN, XLE, ET, F, GILD, HASI, IIVI, DE, SHY, IJH, AGG, QUAL, MDT, MA, INFL, ETJ, RVT, DUK, VOD, VTRS, BIF, NEM, GDV, GM, GD, BLV, JPC, UTF, VNQ, SGOL, IEF, TIP, IJJ, UL, TDG, TTE, IWD, HYG, EMB, IBB,
- Reduced Positions: ARTNA, SCHO, SIVB, C, MSFT, NLY, ABBV, NUE, VZ, SMM, T, CARR, IGSB, BA, MKC, MNR, SPY, GOOG, HD, RTX, MOS, ACAD, PNC, DIS, DHR, RSP, SLB, IWM, CEF, MMM, LQD, WFC, ORCL, PAAS, PSX, PPT, IWR, WBA, SJI, UGI, SPLV, CAT, CCJ, BAM, CMCSA, HON, ETN, BIIB, GS, WTRG, FTV, FDX, VLO, GDXJ, MO, TMO, SGDM, FEZ, GDX, YORW, BIV, BSV, AFL, VRTX, VFC, AMD, ADBE, ESGU, PM, EFAV, QQQ, KMI, KL, XLI, HSY, MS, GIS, SO, DKNG, QCOM, DAL, RDS.B, RDS.A, ED, CL, SPG,
- Sold Out: MP, OTIS, EDIT, ALXN, BABA, CNC, DKS, IBKR, EEM, LYB, SOR, MBG, SWK, ORCC, MARK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,659 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,312 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 88,782 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 263,031 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,667 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.776400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $96.57, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $94.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $417.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.
