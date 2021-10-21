Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Artesian Resources Corp, SVB Financial Group, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: DIVO, FCX, SPD, DGS, SPB, URNM, EQC, MGMT, SCHZ, CFX, BOND, NVG, HYS, ABNB, TYG, SPMB, SCHV, NEA, IJK, PFF, IAU, IEFA, TLT, DFAC, FCOM, FAX, HYT, TEI, TWO,

DIVO, FCX, SPD, DGS, SPB, URNM, EQC, MGMT, SCHZ, CFX, BOND, NVG, HYS, ABNB, TYG, SPMB, SCHV, NEA, IJK, PFF, IAU, IEFA, TLT, DFAC, FCOM, FAX, HYT, TEI, TWO, Added Positions: NEE, DEA, ECL, AMZN, VOO, EPD, LOW, GLDM, CRM, GLD, BMY, CSCO, IBM, PFE, MCHP, LHX, GSK, TGT, JPM, AMLP, AZN, DOCU, JKD, XLU, PPL, IVW, VUG, APD, VGT, IVE, LIN, CVX, DOW, VTV, VFH, PYPL, OCFC, OXY, NVDA, NVS, BX, DD, AXP, GOOGL, MU, VEA, VCIT, VWO, VO, VOE, VCSH, VB, VBR, VTI, WEN, ACN, MIN, XLE, ET, F, GILD, HASI, IIVI, DE, SHY, IJH, AGG, QUAL, MDT, MA, INFL, ETJ, RVT, DUK, VOD, VTRS, BIF, NEM, GDV, GM, GD, BLV, JPC, UTF, VNQ, SGOL, IEF, TIP, IJJ, UL, TDG, TTE, IWD, HYG, EMB, IBB,

NEE, DEA, ECL, AMZN, VOO, EPD, LOW, GLDM, CRM, GLD, BMY, CSCO, IBM, PFE, MCHP, LHX, GSK, TGT, JPM, AMLP, AZN, DOCU, JKD, XLU, PPL, IVW, VUG, APD, VGT, IVE, LIN, CVX, DOW, VTV, VFH, PYPL, OCFC, OXY, NVDA, NVS, BX, DD, AXP, GOOGL, MU, VEA, VCIT, VWO, VO, VOE, VCSH, VB, VBR, VTI, WEN, ACN, MIN, XLE, ET, F, GILD, HASI, IIVI, DE, SHY, IJH, AGG, QUAL, MDT, MA, INFL, ETJ, RVT, DUK, VOD, VTRS, BIF, NEM, GDV, GM, GD, BLV, JPC, UTF, VNQ, SGOL, IEF, TIP, IJJ, UL, TDG, TTE, IWD, HYG, EMB, IBB, Reduced Positions: ARTNA, SCHO, SIVB, C, MSFT, NLY, ABBV, NUE, VZ, SMM, T, CARR, IGSB, BA, MKC, MNR, SPY, GOOG, HD, RTX, MOS, ACAD, PNC, DIS, DHR, RSP, SLB, IWM, CEF, MMM, LQD, WFC, ORCL, PAAS, PSX, PPT, IWR, WBA, SJI, UGI, SPLV, CAT, CCJ, BAM, CMCSA, HON, ETN, BIIB, GS, WTRG, FTV, FDX, VLO, GDXJ, MO, TMO, SGDM, FEZ, GDX, YORW, BIV, BSV, AFL, VRTX, VFC, AMD, ADBE, ESGU, PM, EFAV, QQQ, KMI, KL, XLI, HSY, MS, GIS, SO, DKNG, QCOM, DAL, RDS.B, RDS.A, ED, CL, SPG,

ARTNA, SCHO, SIVB, C, MSFT, NLY, ABBV, NUE, VZ, SMM, T, CARR, IGSB, BA, MKC, MNR, SPY, GOOG, HD, RTX, MOS, ACAD, PNC, DIS, DHR, RSP, SLB, IWM, CEF, MMM, LQD, WFC, ORCL, PAAS, PSX, PPT, IWR, WBA, SJI, UGI, SPLV, CAT, CCJ, BAM, CMCSA, HON, ETN, BIIB, GS, WTRG, FTV, FDX, VLO, GDXJ, MO, TMO, SGDM, FEZ, GDX, YORW, BIV, BSV, AFL, VRTX, VFC, AMD, ADBE, ESGU, PM, EFAV, QQQ, KMI, KL, XLI, HSY, MS, GIS, SO, DKNG, QCOM, DAL, RDS.B, RDS.A, ED, CL, SPG, Sold Out: MP, OTIS, EDIT, ALXN, BABA, CNC, DKS, IBKR, EEM, LYB, SOR, MBG, SWK, ORCC, MARK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells Artesian Resources Corp, SVB Financial Group, Citigroup Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 381 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boenning+%26+scattergood%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,659 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,312 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 88,782 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 263,031 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,667 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.776400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $96.57, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $94.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $417.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $72.94, with an estimated average price of $55.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.